Left Menu

Tennis-Second seed Halep survives huge scare to advance

Romanian second seed Simona Halep won five consecutive games to come back from the brink to defeat local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-4 7-5 in an error-strewn match to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. The match saw the players commit over 90 unforced errors and the 29-year-old Romanian put an end to the contest by converting her second match point with a forehand winner.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:34 IST
Tennis-Second seed Halep survives huge scare to advance

Romanian second seed Simona Halep won five consecutive games to come back from the brink to defeat local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-4 7-5 in an error-strewn match to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. Twice Grand Slam winner Halep came into the match with a 3-0 career record against the 27-year-old Australian, ranked 72nd, but found it difficult to pave a way past Tomljanovic's all-or-nothing approach in front of a boisterous Melbourne Court Arena.

After sharing the honours in the first two sets, Tomljanovic surged ahead with a break and a 5-2 lead in the decider only for former world number one Halep to stage a stunning comeback by winning the next five games. The match saw the players commit over 90 unforced errors and the 29-year-old Romanian put an end to the contest by converting her second match point with a forehand winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Price bands in airfares to be discontinued with flight services reaching pre-COVID level: Puri

Emphasising that capping of airfares was an extraordinary measure, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said the price bands are expected to be done away with once flight services reach pre-COVID-19 levels.Replying to questions in...

Investigators: Throttle problem suspected in Indonesia crash

A malfunctioning automatic throttle may have caused the pilots of a Sriwijaya Air jet to lose control, resulting in the Boeing 737-500s crash into the Java Sea last month, Indonesian investigators said Wednesday.National Transportation Safe...

InterGlobe Aviation shares fall over 2 pc after it pays Rs 2.1 cr as settlement charges to Sebi

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd on Wednesday slipped over 2 per cent after the company paid over Rs 2.1 crore to regulator Sebi to settle a case of alleged corporate governance lapses and listing norm violations.On BSE, the stock settled ...

I-T refunds worth Rs 1.91 lakh cr issued between April 1 - Feb 8

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.91 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.87 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal. Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 67,334 crore have been issued to over 1.84 crore tax...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021