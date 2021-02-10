Left Menu

Anderson in 'best shape of his life' but could still be rested for second Test

As long as hes fit, strong and healthy, and wants to play then he will feel the time for it, doesnt it Anderson produced one of the best spells of pace bowling, claiming two key wickets of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in four balls to trigger Indias collapse.Despite the heroic show, the 38-year-old is likely to be rested as per Englands rotation policy of their pacers to keep them in shape in the long run.It is hard to leave Anderson out, he is a class act, youll have to wait and see...

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:50 IST
Anderson in 'best shape of his life' but could still be rested for second Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood feels James Anderson is in the ''best shape of his life'' and won't be surprised if the 38-year-old carries on to lead the team's pace attack even in his 40s.

Anderson blew away the Indian batting with his lethal display of reverse swing on the final day to hand England a massive 227-run win in the opening Test here.

''He is in the best shape of his life. And it hasn't gone unnoticed, he's worked extremely hard in his fitness. And he's in great shape and he's bowling beautifully,'' the English coach said in a virtual news conference on Wednesday.

Asked if Anderson can push it to 40, he said: ''That's Jimmy's choice... As long as he's fit, strong and healthy, and wants to play then he will feel the time for it, doesn't it?'' Anderson produced one of the best spells of pace bowling, claiming two key wickets of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in four balls to trigger India's collapse.

Despite the heroic show, the 38-year-old is likely to be rested as per England's rotation policy of their pacers to keep them in shape in the long run.

''It is hard (to leave Anderson out), he is a class act, you’ll have to wait and see... But I'm not reluctant to change the winning team,'' Silverwood said ahead of the second Test here from Saturday.

Stuart Board had played the first Test against Sri Lanka while Anderson replaced him in the second in Galle as they blanked the Islanders 2-0 before coming to India.

''Broady didn’t play in the last game and we’ve many bowlers here who we could play at any given point,'' said Silverwood.

Anderson may have looked fitter and better than ever but with the heat and humid conditions on offer here and keeping with the crammed schedule of the four-match Test series, Silverwood said it's the best option.

''It's the best thing to do for the players and it's the best thing to do for the team and the longevity of it.

''I mean you run the risk of opposite result being different. But you could play the same team, and the result could still be different...

''We know India are going to come back hard. We know we're a very good team. We've got the most respect for that, within our camp. And we know that we're going to prep well again, we're gonna have the final exams come the next Test match.'' ''But I'm not reluctant to change it. I think it's the best thing to do for us over a long period,'' he maintained.

Talking about Anderson's match-turning spell, Silverwood said: ''Yes, it blew the game up and for us. It's quite remarkable and inspirational to watch that. He came on and he strapped straight away with that swing and be so accurate.

''And he just shows what class act he is really. That went a long way to help us win that game. For the second one, you'll have to wait and see... He's a class act,'' he said about Anderson's performance.

Asked whether they are ready to rotate their spinners as well by bringing in Moeen Ali in place of Dom Bess, he said: ''Everything's on the table. We are rotating the fast bowlers. If we feel we need to do it, then we have the options available to rotate the spin bowlers as well.'' The off-spinner, who took the prized scalp of Virat Kohli in the first innings en route to a match haul of five wickets, bowled a flurry of full tosses in the fourth innings as his performance dropped.

''I'm not worried, to be honest. You know, I mean we've had a chat with him afterwards, he's still in good spirits and you know what everybody has a bad day every now and again. ''I can accept that it's not through lack of effort or anything like that. So for me, we get to the nets tomorrow, we'll work hard again, we'll find him some rhythm. And surely he can get us wickets.'' English skipper Joe Root, whose double century paved the way for England's big first innings total, now has 684 runs in three Tests. Root looked extremely comfortable on a spin-friendly track and the English coach attributed that to his deft footwork against the spinners.

''Root’s footwork against the spinners has been excellent – for any aspiring batsman who wants to play spin he has given a few masterclasses over the last month. ''The way he has been positive, the way he has swept, has been excellent, hence the results that have followed,'' he said.

The second Test will see crowds up to 15,000 per day at the Chepauk, marking the spectators' return to the ground for the first amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ''To get some noise in the ground again is going to be fantastic. Some sort of normality will give the lads a lift and make more of a buzz. It will be great,'' said the head coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee's condition like a cat, not 'Royal Bengal Tiger': Dilip Ghosh

By Suchitra Mukherjee Taking a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said she is not a Royal Bengal Tiger but her condition has become like a cat.Speaking to ...

BoE's Bailey warns EU not to pick a fight on finance

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged the European Union on Wednesday not to pick a fight with Britain over its huge financial services industry after Brexit, and said the bloc was demanding more of London than of other trade partner...

U.S. sells illicit Iranian fuel, another seized cargo on the way

The United States has sold more than a million barrels of Iranian fuel seized under its sanctions program last year, a Department of Justice official said, as another ship with intercepted Iranian crude oil sails to a U.S. port.The seizures...

Biden to speak on Myanmar coup on Wednesday, expected to announce sanctions

President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order to sanction those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar when he speaks about the U.S. response to the takeover at 1 p.m. ET 1800 GMTon Wednesday, said two people familiar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021