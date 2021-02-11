Left Menu

Soccer-Coach Domenech sacked by Nantes - reports

He will be replaced by Antoine Kombouare, French sports daily L'Equipe reported. "I don't know anything about his future," assistant coach Patrice Collot told a news conference after a 4-2 home defeat by RC Lens in a French Cup last 64 game.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:48 IST
Raymond Domenech has been sacked as Nantes coach after six weeks in charge following a string of poor results, French media reported on Wednesday. The former France coach, who was back in a club coaching role for the first time in 27 years, was named as Christian Gourcuff's replacement on Dec. 27. He will be replaced by Antoine Kombouare, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

"I don't know anything about his future," assistant coach Patrice Collot told a news conference after a 4-2 home defeat by RC Lens in a French Cup last 64 game. The result extended Nantes's winless run to 16 games, eight under Domenech who was not present at the news conference after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Nantes, third bottom of Ligue 1, did not respond to a request for comment. Domenech was appointed France coach in 2004 and led the team to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The players went on strike after striker Nicolas Anelka was kicked out of the squad for insulting his coach whose contract was not renewed after the tournament.

