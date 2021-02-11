Alpine skiing-Gold for Gut-Behrami as world championships finally start
Swiss favourite Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's super-G gold medal as the Alpine skiing world championships finally started in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Thursday after a three-day weather delay. The gold was a first for Gut-Behrami, who had won four World Cup super-Gs in a row ahead of Cortina.Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:42 IST
Swiss favourite Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's super-G gold medal as the Alpine skiing world championships finally started in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Thursday after a three-day weather delay. Corinne Suter made it a Swiss one-two in the rescheduled race, 0.34 of a second slower, according to provisional results.
The 2019 champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States took bronze on a bright morning after recent fog and snow in the Italian Dolomites. The race was held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gold was a first for Gut-Behrami, who had won four World Cup super-Gs in a row ahead of Cortina. The 29-year-old has three silvers and two bronzes from previous championships.
Thursday was the first time in more than a year that Shiffrin had started a super-G and the medal was her eighth from five world championships.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
