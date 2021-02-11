Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:19 IST
Promising Devender, Nimisha win gold on opening day

Promising para-athletes Devender Kumar and Nimisha Suresh Chakkungalparambil won a gold each as India started their campaign at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix event by winning six medals here on Thursday.

Devender cleared a distance of 50.61m in his second attempt to take the gold in men's discus throw F-44 event, while Nimisha claimed the yellow metal in women's long jump F46/47 event with an effort of 5.25m.

In F-44 classification, athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs compete in a standing position.

F46/F47 is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, competing in a standing position.

In fact, India took the one-two position in men's discus throw F-44, with Pardeep winning the silver with a throw of 41.77m. Belarus' Dmitry Bartashevich (37.08m) claimed the bronze.

''This is my first international medal. I am very excited about it. But I came into the Championships with a target of 54m throw. I will try to attain it in the next Championships,'' said Devender.

Nimisha, a product of SAI Centre of Excellence, Gandhinagar, was overwhelmed to claim a gold medal in her first international competition.

''This gold is special to me. I was a little nervous ahead of my competition as this was my first international championship. I have been training for the last two years,'' said the Kerala-born para-athlete.

Promising Pranav Desai ran 11.76 seconds to claim the silver medal in men's 100m T-64 event, while Vinod Kumar took the bronze in men's discus throw F-52 with a throw of 18.52 metres.

Rakshita Raju (5:22.15min) also clinched a bronze in the women's 1500m T-11 event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

