Rugby-Wing Williams back for injury-hit Wales against Scotland

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:34 IST
Experienced wing Liam Williams has returned to the Wales lineup to face Scotland in their Six Nations clash in Edinburgh on Saturday, providing a major boost to the injury-hit side after he served a three-week suspension. Williams, who received a red card for Scarlets in a PRO14 game against Cardiff Blues last month, takes the place of the injured Hallam Amos, while there is also a new-look centre pairing as both Johnny Williams and George North miss out with niggles.

They are replaced by Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin, while Gareth Davies comes in at scrumhalf for another injury casualty from the 21-16 victory over Ireland on Sunday, Tomos Williams. There is just one change in the pack, with Aaron Wainwright coming in at flank to replace Dan Lydiate, whose replacement last weekend, Josh Navidi, is also not available.

Josh Macleod had been set to earn his first cap in the place of the latter, but he was also injured in training this week and misses out. "We have to feel extremely disappointed for Josh (Macleod) who we selected to start and to win his first cap only to be ruled out later that day through injury," Wales coach Wayne Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby.

"We have picked up a couple of injuries but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side. "We were pleased to kick the tournament off with a victory last weekend and to be heading to Scotland with a win behind us.

"We continue to build and to move forward and it is great to do that from a position of winning." Uncapped New Zealand-born centre Uilisi Halaholo has been named on the bench.

Team: 1. Wyn Jones (31 Caps)

2. Ken Owens (78 Caps) 3. Tomas Francis (53 Caps)

4. Adam Beard (22 Caps) 5. Alun Wyn Jones (144 Caps, captain)

6. Aaron Wainwright (27 Caps) 7. Justin Tipuric (81 Caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (82 Caps) 9. Gareth Davies (58 Caps)

10. Dan Biggar (88 Caps) 11. Liam Williams (67 Caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (9 Caps) 13. Owen Watkin (26 Caps)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (5 Caps) 15. Leigh Halfpenny (94 Caps)

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee (33 Caps)

17. Rhodri Jones (18 Caps) 18. Leon Brown (13 Caps)

19. Will Rowlands (6 Caps) 20. James Botham (3 Caps)

21. Kieran Hardy (2 Caps) 22. Callum Sheedy (5 Caps)

23. Uilisi Halaholo (*Uncapped)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

