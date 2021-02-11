Left Menu

Narain Karthikeyan wants to 'get the job done' in Le Mans series

Padma Shri Awardee and India's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan wants to get the job done when Racing Team India takes its first step on the road to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend at the season-opening round of the Asian Le Mans Series in Dubai.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:20 IST
Narain Karthikeyan wants to 'get the job done' in Le Mans series
India's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan. Image Credit: ANI

Padma Shri Awardee and India's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan wants to get the job done when Racing Team India takes its first step on the road to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend at the season-opening round of the Asian Le Mans Series in Dubai. The all-Indian squad, spearheaded by a star-studded driver line-up of Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini, and Naveen Rao, will compete in the LMP2 category over two, four-hour-long races at the Dubai Autodrome. The endeavour is partnered by JK Tyre, India's largest supporter of Motorsport for over three decades.

The two runnings of the 4 Hours of Dubai will take place on February 13 and 14, respectively. The series will then move to Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina circuit for another round of two, four-hour races on February 19th and 20th. "Le Mans is one the greatest races in the world and I want to go back and get the job the done. Not only drive there but be really competitive," said Karthikeyan in the virtual press conference on Thursday.

"It is an incredibly proud moment for me to be representing our nation's first all-Indian endurance racing team. I have flown the flag for our country across various motorsport disciplines from Formula One to NASCAR and SuperGT racing," he further said. "I've raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans once before, and it was an incredible experience, one which I always wanted to repeat. However, I couldn't have imagined anything better than to compete there for an Indian team. I'm extremely grateful to the ACO for giving us the platform to compete," Karthikeyan added.

Racing Team India's Dubai debut will make it the first outfit with an all-Indian driver line-up to compete in international endurance racing. If it secures an invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which takes place in June 2021, it will become the first squad flying the Indian tri-colour to take part in the iconic twice-around-the-clock endurance classic at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France.

Karthikeyan ended the first day of testing, also held in Dubai, at the top of the timesheets. The success of the project lies in the combined efforts of the team which are now being synchronized "As for the weekend ahead, I'm looking forward to it. Arjun, Naveen, and I have considerable racing experience between the three of us. Our package has also been quick through testing," said Karthikeyan

"We did have some issues on the second day with traffic and difficulty in switching on the new tyres. But there's a lot of speed in the car and I'm confident we can deliver a strong result on our debut," he added. The race is considered to be one of the trifectas of legendary motor races alongside the Monaco GP and the Indianapolis 500. It is the world's oldest sports car race, which has been held every year since 1923. The distance covered in this one single race is equivalent to 18 Formula 1 races, thus making it the most extreme test of man and machine in the world of motorsport.

Former F2 and European Le Mans Series racer Arjun Maini said, "Firstly, it's great to be back behind the wheel again, and to be flying the colours for an all-Indian team makes the experience even more special. Endurance racing is a format I've come to enjoy during my time racing in the European Le Mans series. I believe it plays to my strengths as a driver." "It feels strange to think that of the three of us I have the most endurance racing experience. I've competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and I can tell you it's an incredible feeling. I'm really looking forward to going back there. We have a strong package, a proven driver line-up and with support from Algarve Pro Racing, who I know well, I believe we have all the ingredients in place to make it happen," he added.

Fielding the Le Mans-winning ORECA 07 with technical support from reigning Asian Le Mans Series champion team Algarve Pro Racing, Racing Team India has already displayed a promising turn of speed. The car has a 4-litre V-8 engine which produces 600 bhp and has a top speed in excess of 320 kmph. 2020 IMSA Prototype Challenge Champion Naveen Rao said, "My entire career has been spent racing sports cars and for me, Le Mans is the absolute pinnacle of competition. I have spent a long time dreaming about one day driving in this iconic event and I am grateful for the opportunity to do it for a team representing the country in which I have my roots." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as data fuels stimulus bets

The Dow hit a record high on Thursday while the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hovered near all-time highs as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus to ride out a coronavirus-driven recession with data showing a stalling recovery in the labor market....

Juvenile apprehended for sexually assaulting 2-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in west Delhis Subhash Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The accused, a native of Bihar, had been working as a domestic help at the victims house for the...

COVID-19: DGP among 72,204 people vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 6,090 healthcare workers including Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the number of people who have received the jabs in the state so far to 72,2...

Union Home Secy reviews rescue, relief works in Uttarakhand

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the progress of rescue and relief works being carried out by the Uttarakhand government and central agencies following a glacier burst in the state.The relief works are being carried out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021