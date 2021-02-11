Left Menu

Yonex German Open 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournament, the BWF added.The YONEX German Open is a Super 300 tournament on the HSBC BWF World Tour.The new-look BWF calendar, which was released last December, sees a number of tournaments postponed from first and second quarters of the season, and a handful of Grade 2 tournaments cancelled.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:02 IST
The upcoming Yonex German Open 2021 was on Thursday cancelled owing to restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was to be held in Mülheim an der Ruhr from March 9-14.

The German Badminton Association made the decision ''in consultation and agreement'' with the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the sport's global governing body said in a statement. ''The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournament,'' the BWF added.

The YONEX German Open is a Super 300 tournament on the HSBC BWF World Tour.

The new-look BWF calendar, which was released last December, sees a number of tournaments postponed from first and second quarters of the season, and a handful of Grade 2 tournaments cancelled.

