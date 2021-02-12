Left Menu

Soccer-Man City face Everton, Man United at Leicester in FA Cup quarters

Everton, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 in a thrilling match on Wednesday, will host Pep Guardiola's City, who set a top- flight record with a 15th straight victory in all competitions when they beat Championship Swansea City 3-1. Manchester United will take on fellow league title contenders Leicester.

Premier League leaders Manchester City will take a trip to Everton and Manchester United travel to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals following the draw on Thursday. Everton, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 in a thrilling match on Wednesday, will host Pep Guardiola's City, who set a top- flight record with a 15th straight victory in all competitions when they beat Championship Swansea City 3-1.

Manchester United will take on fellow league title contenders Leicester. United, who last won the FA Cup in 2016, are bidding to win the trophy for the 13th time. Second tier Bournemouth will host fellow south coast club Southampton, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Thursday to make the last eight.

The winners of the late game between Barnsley and Chelsea will be at home to the Premier League's bottom side Sheffield United.

