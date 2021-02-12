Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 driver Alonso involved in road accident while cycling

Alpine, formerly known as Renault and renamed after the French manufacturer's sportscar brand, said there would be no further updates on Thursday. The Gazzetta reported that initial X-rays suggested possible fractures and questioned whether Alonso would be able to start the season.

12-02-2021
Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso was involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland, his Alpine team said on Thursday after a media report suggested he may have suffered fractures.

The 39-year-old double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season after two years out of the sport. "Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning," a team statement said.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper reported earlier that the Spaniard had been hit by a car while training on his bike near Lugano and was taken to hospital. Alpine, formerly known as Renault and renamed after the French manufacturer's sportscar brand, said there would be no further updates on Thursday.

The Gazzetta reported that initial X-rays suggested possible fractures and questioned whether Alonso would be able to start the season. The Formula One championship is due to begin in Bahrain on March 28.

