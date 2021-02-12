Left Menu

Soccer-Man City face Everton, Man United at Leicester in FA Cup quarters

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to Everton and Manchester United go to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals following the draw on Thursday. Everton, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 in a thrilling match on Wednesday, will host Pep Guardiola's City, who set a top- flight record with a 15th straight victory in all competitions when they beat Championship Swansea City 3-1.

Soccer-Man City face Everton, Man United at Leicester in FA Cup quarters

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to Everton and Manchester United go to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals following the draw on Thursday.

Everton, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 in a thrilling match on Wednesday, will host Pep Guardiola's City, who set a top- flight record with a 15th straight victory in all competitions when they beat Championship Swansea City 3-1. City last won the Cup in 2019 when they became the first team to win the English domestic treble.

Manchester United will take on fellow league title contenders Leicester. United, who last won the FA Cup in 2016, are bidding to win the trophy for the 13th time. Second tier Bournemouth will host fellow south coast club Southampton, who won 2-0 away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday to make the last eight.

Chelsea, who won 1-0 at Championship side Barnsley, will entertain the Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United. The matches will be played on the weekend of March 20-21.

