Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 09:39 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of day five of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Friday. Times local (GMT +11): 1505 HSIEH BATTLES PAST ERRANI

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reeled off four straight games to snatch a 6-4 2-6 7-5 victory over Italian qualifier Sara Errani. 1500 WILLIAMS PASSES POTAPOVA TEST

Serena Williams roared back from 5-3 down in the opening set to overcome Russian Anastasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2. The American will next face in-form Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. 1455 DIMITROV ADVANCES AS CARRENO BUSTA RETIRES ILL

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, seeded 18th, secured a spot in the fourth round after Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to retire with illness, while trailing 6-0 1-0. READ MORE:

Australian Open to continue without crowds - organisers Home favourite Kyrgios has work cut out with Thiem test in Melbourne

Feisty Italian affair ends in heated row Nadal unfazed by Mmoh, unruly fan at Australian Open

Medvedev extends winning streak to 16 matches Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic

Bandaged Barty wobbles before winning all-Australia clash Tearful Kenin crumbles under pressure of title defence

Order of play Quotes from day four

1355 MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO ROUND FOUR Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who finished runner-up at Melbourne Park last year, booked her last-16 spot with a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas.

1255 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND Czech Marketa Vondrousova, seeded 19th, held off a late challenge from Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a 6-2 6-4 win to reach the Australian Open fourth round for the first time in her career.

1213 SABALENKA STEAMS INTO FOURTH ROUND Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is among the bookmakers' favourites for the tournament with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win over American Ann Li in exactly an hour on Rod Laver Arena.

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius.

The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Body of ex-UP minister's nephew found on railway tracks in Amethi

The body of a 20-year-old nephew of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was found on the railway track in Kharauna village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday morning, police said.The body of Shubham 20, who had gone...

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 14 synopsis, team uncovers swamp's stone roadway

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has already turned intense with several discoveries in the previous episodes. Now the team is giving their endeavors to track down the strange stone pathway in the swamp.The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees; UK's Duchess Meghan wins privacy battle against 'dehumanizing' tabloid paper and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock Roll Hall of Fame nomineesRapper Jay-Z, 1980s pop group The Go-Gos, and rock band Foo Fighters were among first-time nominees announced on Wednesday f...

FACTBOX-Ten facts about child soldiers around the world

By Emeline Wuilbercq Feb 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could lead to more children being recruited by armed groups, the United Nations warned on Friday as the world marked the International Day Agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021