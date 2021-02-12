QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day five of the Australian Open

Left Menu

Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday: * "She technically already has an Australian Open title." Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Open. * "I was thinking like, wow, she's really powerful ...

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 11:43 IST
Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday: * "She technically already has an Australian Open title." Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Open.

* "I was thinking like, wow, she's really powerful ... I want to be powerful too, and I want to dominate on the tour the same (way) like she does." Aryna Sabalenka on growing up watching her fourth-round opponent Serena Williams. * "I don't take very seriously the Valentine's Day ... But I know it has a meaning. I don't know exactly if it's because you're losing, 40-Love. I don't know. I have to find out just to be prepared for the next time." Garbine Muguruza, when asked about the meaning of 'Love' in tennis scoring.

Reaction to the tournament continuing without spectators after the state of Victoria declared a five-day snap lockdown to fight an outbreak of the coronavirus * "We've always said the number one priority was the safety of the community and our guests. We've got an event to put on and we've got to do it in a safe way." Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley.

* "It's rough. It's going to be a rough few days for I think everyone. But we'll hopefully get through it." Seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams. * "I feel like that's always something that is not in our control. They can say, 'Okay, you know what, this Australian Open tournament, we kind of freeze it'. (But) I'm happy that the tournament is going to go on." Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza.

* "I mean, clearly it's unexpected. Still being very fortunate to be able to play a Grand Slam tournament in the middle of a pandemic." Former world number three Grigor Dimitrov. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

