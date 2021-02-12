Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Visitors make four changes, Anderson and Bess miss out

The England cricket team will make four changes in the second Test against India which gets underway on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:46 IST
Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Visitors make four changes, Anderson and Bess miss out
James Anderson with teammates (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The England cricket team will make four changes in the second Test against India which gets underway on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pacer Jofra Archer was ruled out for the second Test on Thursday and Jos Buttler has been rested for the last three Tests. Dom Bess and James Anderson will also miss the second Test, skipper Joe Root confirmed on Friday. Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali are likely to play the second Test against India.

"England to make four changes in the final XII. Bess, Anderson, Archer, and Buttler miss out. We are giving Anderson the best opportunity to be fully fit for the last two Tests," Root said in a virtual press conference organised by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday Root also confirmed that Foakes will take the gloves in all three Tests and Jonny Bairstow is likely to return as a specialist batsman for the last two Tests.

England final XII for the second Test: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone. Last week, England opener Zak Crawley was ruled out for the first two Tests against India due to an injury on his right wrist.

The Kent player sustained the injury during England's practice in Chennai on February 2 when he slipped on the marble floor leaving the dressing rooms onto the field of play. The England medical team is assessing his progress at the moment. England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.

The victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they've improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final - 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0. India, who have slipped to the fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.

The second Test will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Danish, German police make arrests over alleged terrorist attack plan

Seven people were arrested in Denmark on suspicion of attempting to make explosives and planning terrorist attacks, police said, after a joint law enforcement operation between Demark and Germany.Those arrested are alleged to have acquired ...

FOCUS-'Ok to feel overwhelmed': banks tackle burnout inflamed by virus

From a burned-out bank boss to call centre workers isolated at home, the financial sector is suffering a surge in mental health issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the industrys cut-throat reputation, senior bankers have re...

Khelo India: Controversial order asking Gulmarg hotels to cancel pre-bookings of tourists revoked

Authorities in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday withdrew an order asking hotels to cancel pre-bookings at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg to accommodate participants of Khelo India National Winter Games after the move drew...

Japan's receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer

Japans first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Friday, local media reported, with official approval for the Pfizer Inc shots expected soon as the country races to control a third wave of infections ahead of the Olympic Games.A government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021