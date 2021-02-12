Left Menu

Soccer-Spanish FA wants domestic reforms, not Super League, says president

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales hopes there will not be a breakaway European Super League, but admitted the continent's current domestic league format needs restructuring. "Yes, big clubs need to play games because they attract huge audiences, but I hope the Super League doesn’t happen.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:37 IST
Soccer-Spanish FA wants domestic reforms, not Super League, says president

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales hopes there will not be a breakaway European Super League, but admitted the continent's current domestic league format needs restructuring. Rubiales, who is a member of the UEFA committee currently discussing planned changes for the Champions League in 2024, said that European football’s governing body needs to be in charge of any reforms to the game.

"Football is evolving, and UEFA have to be the ones charged with that evolution,” Rubiales told Cadena SER radio station. "Yes, big clubs need to play games because they attract huge audiences, but I hope the Super League doesn’t happen. That means leagues need to think about how to reduce the number of games that are played.

"We’ve (in Spain) got a league with 38 games, and reform can only be done in two ways: either you reduce the number of sides in the league or you change the format." Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona are often reported as being two of the main advocates for a breakaway Super League, and Rubiales admitted that a delicate balance will need to be struck when it comes to appeasing different clubs.

“Clubs won’t want to reduce the number of teams in the division, so you’ve got to look for another format with, say, 33 match days and perhaps that sees more than two Clasicos played. “We can sit down with La Liga and talk about the dreams that (president Javier) Tebas has.

“I’m an optimist. There’s not going to be a breakaway Super League outside UEFA. (UEFA President Aleksander) Ceferin knows football inside out, he’ll provide more support for the big boys but won’t forget about the smaller clubs, either.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bid to connect with farmers: Rahul Gandhi, others sit on 'charpai', 'mudda' chairs at mahapanchayats

In a bid to connect with farmers through Kisan Mahapanchayats held by the Congress in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan on Friday, charpai and mudda chairs were placed on the dais for party leader Rahul Gandhi and others...

Ecobank Nigeria prices USD 300 million bond issuance maturing in Feb 2026

Ecobank Nigeria ENG or the Bank Ecobank.comng, a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading pan-African banking giant, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ETI, the parent company of the Ecobank Group, announced that it has successfully priced its US...

Dilip Buildcon's PAT falls by 13 pc to Rs 111 crore

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Friday its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2020 was lower by 12.7 per cent at Rs 111 crore as against Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was despite 3...

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty from sets of 'Cirkus'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shettys Cirkus shared a hilarious video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on the films set. The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a hilarious video of what the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021