Rugby-France team to face Ireland in the Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Friday named the following team to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Hassane Kolingar, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Anthony Boutier, 23-Teddy Thomas

