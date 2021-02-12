The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC.

*Preview of ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW Kohli's India seek redemption on rank turner; Axar, Hardik in fray By C Shyam Sundar Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) A desperate India have decided to go for the jugular by opting for a spicy turner against a well-prepared England side in the second Test starting Saturday, well aware that it can boomerang and cost them a spot in the World Test Championship final.

SPO-CRI-ENG-LD COMBINATION Broad, Moeen Ali in England squad after four changes Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) Veteran pacer James Anderson made way for Stuart Broad, while experienced off-spinner Moeen Ali came in for Dom Bess in England's 12-man squad for the second Test against India as skipper Joe Root announced four changes to the one that clinched the lung-opener.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE Pitch looks completely different and I am sure it will turn from day 1: Rahane Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane expects the Chepauk pitch to offer serious turn from the very first day of the second Test against England when his team would bid to level the four-match series and remain in contention for the World Test Championship final.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE-FORM Check my scores in last 15 Tests, won't give you masala on captaincy: Rahane bats on front-foot Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane had a fair idea that a question about his indifferent form would pop up and he was ready to meet the challenging delivery head on with a never-seen-before aggression.

SPO-CRI-RAHANE-JAFFER Don't know about it, can't comment: Rahane on row surrounding Jaffer Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday steered clear of the controversy surrounding domestic stalwart and his former Mumbai teammate Wasim Jaffer, who is fighting allegations of trying to push religion-based selections during his stint as Uttarakhand coach.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROOT Opting out of IPL auction was a very difficult decision: Root Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) England's Test captain Joe Root on Friday said skipping the lucrative IPL auction for a third successive year was a ''very difficult decision'' and he made the call considering the national team's packed schedule this year.

SPO-CRI-PIETERSEN-IND-CAPTAINCY Debate around Kohli's Test captaincy unneeded distraction but impossible to avoid: Pietersen London, Feb 12 (PTI) Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen doesn't see any threat to Virat Kohli's captaincy in the foreseeable future but can understand the growing debate over it with India losing four consecutive Tests under his leadership. SPO-CRI-BOYCOTT-BAIRSTOW England should be ashamed of what they have done to Bairstow: Boycott London, Feb 12 (PTI) Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott feels that the current team management should be ''ashamed'' of how it has handled the Test career of Jonny Bairstow, who has been rested for the first two games in India.

SPO-CRI-PAK-WAQAR Pakistan working out rotation policy for pacers Karachi, Feb 12 (PTI) Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that the national team management is working out a rotation policy for the pace bowlers to properly manage their workload with growing international and league commitments.

SPO-CRI-PAK-HIKE PCB considering pay hike for red-ball cricketers Karachi, Feb 12 (PTI) Pakistan's Test cricketers are expected to get a pay hike soon with the PCB aiming to stem the growing loss of interest among the young players for the red-ball format.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-VIDARBHA Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy Nagpur, Feb 12 (PTI) Experienced opener Faiz Fazal will lead the Vidarbha team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning February 20.

SPO-FOOT-BENGALURU-COACH Bengaluru FC appoints Pezzaiuoli as new head coach, to take charge after ongoing ISL Margao, Feb 12 (PTI) Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC on Friday appointed experienced Italian Marco Pezzaiuoli as its new head coach on a three-year performance-based contract.

SPO-ILEAGUE-RKFC-PREVIEW Unbeaten Real Kashmir seek win against NEROCA to move ahead Kalyani, Feb 12 (PTI) Undefeated so far, Real Kashmir FC would be aiming for crucial three points to move up the standings when they face struggling NEROCA FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, here on Saturday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND Post COVID-19, Indian women's football team to play FIFA friendlies in Turkey New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Indian senior women's football team is all set for its first outing post COVID-19 pandemic as it travels to Alanya in Turkey to play three international friendly matches, starting February 17.

SPO-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB-PREVIEW Litmus test for Punjab FC against Chennai City FC Kalyani, Feb 12 (PTI) High on confidence after back-to-back wins, Punjab FC would look to continue their momentum when they take on struggling Chennai City FC in an I-League match here on Saturday. SPO-BOX-IND Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik set for competitive action after one year at Spanish tourney next month New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The celebrated M C Mary Kom will be seen in action for the first time since qualifying for the Olympic Games last year in March when the veteran, along with eight other Tokyo-bound boxers, compete in next month's Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)