Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic survives to fight another day after injury scare

Top seed Novak Djokovic survived a major injury scare as he battled past American Taylor Fritz 7-6(1) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. The eight-time champion looked in serious trouble when an injury sustained to his right side at 1-1 in the third set, having built a two-set lead, left him grimacing in pain and requiring treatment off court.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:47 IST
Tennis-Djokovic survives to fight another day after injury scare
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole )

Top seed Novak Djokovic survived a major injury scare as he battled past American Taylor Fritz 7-6(1) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.

The eight-time champion looked in serious trouble when an injury sustained to his right side at 1-1 in the third set, having built a two-set lead, left him grimacing in pain and requiring treatment off court. Fritz, the 27th seed, took the third set and was leading in the fourth when the match had another strange twist as play was halted while the crowd were removed in line with a new five-day COVID-19 lockdown starting at midnight in Melbourne.

When play resumed in virtual silence on Rod Laver Arena after the boisterous atmosphere that had riled Djokovic earlier, Fritz went on to level the match. But the stoppage appeared to help Djokovic who, despite still struggling at times, dominated the fifth set, reeling off the last four games with his trademark baseline accuracy.

The Serb roared into the night sky like a man possessed after claiming his 78th, and possibly strangest, match win at the tournament he has dominated in the past decade. Whether or not he can continue is a major doubt though as he only has a two-day window to recover from what he described as a tear before facing Milos Raonic on Sunday.

"I don't have a great experience with tears in terms of continuing so it's in the clouds whether I step out on the court in two days, hopefully God willing I can play," 17-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said shortly after walking off court. "The way it felt when I got the first medical timeout I was debating in my head whether to retire from the match because I couldn't move, I couldn't rotate, return serve, the only thing I could do was serve which got me out of trouble."

Until the moment he suffered the injury Djokovic's main problem had been the crowd, who offered raucous backing to Fritz. Djokovic lost focus when serving at 5-3 in the first set, showing his irritation with the fans, but he regained his composure to play an exquisite tiebreak.

He then took the second set in routine fashion before everything started to spiral out of his control. "I'm proud but a bit worried as I don't know what's going on. I think it's a tear. I had a kind of weird feeling on one of the returns and I knew right away that something not great was happening and that was confirmed by the ATP physio," he said.

"Mentally and emotionally I feel great, it's a huge relief to pull this one through in the conditions that I find myself in. It was one of a kind and one of the best moments of my career in this kind of circumstances."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghan Markle wins privacy case against UK tabloid

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has won a legal case against the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper that printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. According to E News, on Thursday local time,...

Pondy CM announces cash payment via DBT for free rice scheme

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday announced that the Territorialgovernment has been remitting into bank accounts of each ofthe families in BPL below poverty line a sum of Rs 3,000 ascash equivalent to free rice for the l...

Wall Street opens lower; investors grow cautious on outlook

Stocks were slightly lower in early trading on Friday, retreating from highs the market set the day before. The market remains focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats mo...

GE T&D India posts Rs 56 cr profit in Dec qtr

GE TD India on Friday posted Rs 55.92 crore profit in the December quarter on the back of higher revenues.The company had reported a loss of Rs 37.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, it said in a BSE filing.The total income of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021