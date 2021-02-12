Rugby-Hogg urges Scotland to keep the fire burning for visit of Wales

Left Menu

We know how good Darcy, Lang and Blade are, so they will come in and add their individual talents to the team and hopefully make us click," Hogg said. Wales have won on five of their last six visits to Murrayfield, the odd one out a 29-13 victory for Scotland in 2017.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg admits last week's surprise Six Nations victory over England will be diminished to an extent if his side don't back it up with another win at home to Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday. Scotland triumphed 11-6 for a deserved victory, their first at Twickenham in 38 years, and also only the fourth time they have opened their Six Nations campaign with a victory in 21 attempts.

Hogg says it was reward for hard work and steely determination, but has urged his side to back up their performance as they go into their clash with Wales as favourites, a rarity in recent times. "The last few weeks we have been building nicely and obviously we can take a huge amount of confidence from that (win at Twickenham)," Hogg told reporters on Friday.

"But we must also understand that tomorrow is a different challenge and we are going to have to be at our best for the full 80 minutes. "Last week was tremendous, a huge win, but it is another thing be able to back it up. Wales will pose a different challenge and it is one that we are ready and excited for."

Scotland have been forced into three changes with Jamie Ritchie, Cameron Redpath and Sean Maitland all out with injury, to be replaced by wing Darcy Graham, centre James Lang and lock Blade Thomson. "The unfortunate injuries for the boys have given others a chance to come in and represent us. We know how good Darcy, Lang and Blade are, so they will come in and add their individual talents to the team and hopefully make us click," Hogg said.

Wales have won on five of their last six visits to Murrayfield, the odd one out a 29-13 victory for Scotland in 2017. They have also won 16 of the last 19 meetings, though the Scots claimed a 14-10 victory in Llanelli in the last clash in October.

They have not managed back-to-back wins over Wales since 2003.

