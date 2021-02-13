Left Menu

Soccer-Weir wonder goal helps Man City to 3-0 derby win over Man United

Scottish midfielder Caroline Weir scored a superb late lob as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 to leapfrog their rivals into second place in the FA Women's Super League on a chilly Friday night.

Scottish midfielder Caroline Weir scored a superb late lob as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 to leapfrog their rivals into second place in the FA Women's Super League on a chilly Friday night. Full back Lucy Bronze gave City the lead midway through the first half as United failed to clear a corner and she drove the loose ball home through a crowd of bodies. Lauren Hemp added a second for the hosts with a bouncing drive in the 71st minute.

City saved the best for last as Weir picked up the ball just outside the box and jinked outside before sending a perfectly-weighted lob over Mary Earps into the net in the 84th minute to wrap up the three points. The win moved City up to second spot in the standings on 33 points, two behind leaders Chelsea after 14 games. United's second defeat in a row meant they slipped to third place on 32 points having played 15 games.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

