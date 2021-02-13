Hall of Famer Jordan set for biggest leap yet into NASCAR

Michael Jordan may take his biggest leap yet -- and he's trying to change the game again. Jordan enters NASCAR not just as the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup Series team in nearly 50 years. The Hall of Famer is trying to reach the rarified air of celebrity owners who found crossover success in the sport.

''He's as excited as he's ever been, that's for sure,'' said Denny Hamlin, Jordan's partner at 23XI Racing.

Forget the green flag. NASCAR needs to roll out the red carpet when the Daytona 500 leads off the season Sunday packed with more star power in the suites than on the superspeedway.

Pitbull, who has an ownership stake in Trackhouse Racing, joined Jordan as A-listers in one of the more inclusive and expensive clubs in NASCAR.

Jordan is a close friend of Hamlin and long-time fan of the sport who once said he sets his clock to watch NASCAR every week. Jordan helped launch 23XI Racing with Bubba Wallace as the driver, a high-profile pairing of a Black majority team owner and the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level. And Wallace is taking the reigns from Jordan's No. 23. Jordan was scheduled to film a segment for Fox that should air on the pre-race segment on Sunday.

Pitbull's was attracted to NASCAR more from the big screen than the Big One at Daytona.

It's going down! Pitbull loves ''Days of Thunder!'' Yes, it was the Tom Cruise flick of exaggerated NASCAR racing that first pumped Pitbull for the need for speed to the point that he added team owner this year to his lengthy list of monikers that already include Grammy-winner and philanthropist. Think Rick Hendrick ever collaborated with Ne-Yo? Or that Richard Childress yelled ''Timber!'' with Kesha? ''Mr Worldwide'' sure has, and both the platinum-selling rapper and Jordan have the global superstar appeal NASCAR -- an industry that has strengthened its commitment to diversity -- banked on to broaden its fanbase.

''Michael Jordan has a huge following and that following is now peaking and having an interest in NASCAR,'' Hamlin said. ''I think that you have a lot of people that have never attended NASCAR races before that will probably go knowing that their favourite guy might be there.'' Pitbull will not only attend his first Daytona 500 as team owner, he will give the command for drivers to start their engines.

Trackhouse Racing, launched late last year by former driver Justin Marks, has driver Daniel Suarez in the Daytona 500. ''The reason that I got involved in this is because there was a greater initiative,'' Pitbull said. ''The greater initiative is what we need more than ever, especially in these times, I'll say it again: One race, one race only, the human race. If we can do it through music, through NASCAR, by entertaining, motivating and inspiring them, then that's what I signed up for.'' Jordan and Pitbull are the latest boldface names to latch onto motorsports. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)