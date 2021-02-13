I-League: Aizawl face Sudeva in a mid-table clash

Aizawl FC and Sudeva Delhi FC will be keen to outdo each other when the two sides meet in a mid-table clash of the I-League here on Sunday.

After their goalless draw against Churchill Brothers, Aizawl were stunned by TRAU 1-0, dragging the former champions down to the eighth position with eight points from seven games.

With four rounds remaining in the first phase, a victory for Yan Law's side will give them a chance to make up for lost ground and start moving into the top half of the standings to eventually fight for the top six spots.

''We were fantastic in the last game. The better team lost. The boys were fantastic, tactically disciplined. We kept most of the ball and creating chances. We just failed to convert.

''Despite the defeat, I am really proud of the players, and if we convert our chances, I am sure we can win this competition,'' Law said.

''The gap between the second and us is just three points. We are really hungry for a win, and I am sure if pick up a victory, it is going to change the table completely. I am really happy with the attitude and mentality that the players have shown in training and am hoping for a positive result,'' he added.

Sudeva Delhi FC put up an eye-catching display in their last game as they beat Chennai City FC 4-0. The newcomers loom in seventh place with eight points from six games but have a chance to make it a memorable debut campaign by making it to the top six.

After getting a 10-day rest, Chencho Dorji's all-Indian contingent will be raring to get on the field and win the game against the former I-League champs.

''The mood in the camp is good. We have watched a lot of our game tapes and worked on avoiding the mistakes. The players are rested well, and now, are looking forward to the next game against Aizawl,'' Dorji said.

''It is important to keep picking up points. One more loss and we could be at the bottom of the league. Aizawl play well when they are on the ball. We need to keep our focus on defence and make sure we take our chances in front of the goal,'' he added.

