*Report of I-League match between Real Kashmir and NEROCA. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND 'Hitman Classic': Ton-up Rohit sweeps on Chepauk turner as India score 300/6 on Day 1 Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Rohit Sharma oozed class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second cricket Test here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE Good footwork and positive intent was the key, says Rahane Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) The strategy was to make England bowl to India's strengths, said home vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday, quite pleased that his and Rohit Sharma's plan of using the sweep shot to good effect worked out just as they had envisioned on day one of the second Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT If you want to sweep, you sweep: Rohit reveals art behind playing Moeen & co from rough Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) India opener Rohit Sharma is very clear in his mind that even an iota of doubt while playing the sweep shot on a rank turner could lead to inevitable trouble.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT-RAHANE When team needed runs, Ajinkya showed his class, says Rohit Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane has always made himself counted when the team has been in testing situation which is a testimony to his class as a batsman, feels second Test centurion Rohit Sharma.

SPO-CRI-IND-DRS Controversy over third umpire decision, England's DRS reinstated Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) A Decision Review System (DRS) referral was on Saturday restored to England after an error by the third umpire on the opening day of the second Test against India here.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Bopanna bows out of mixed doubles, India's campaign ends in Aus Open Melbourne, Feb 13 (PTI) Veteran Rohan Bopanna crashed out of the mixed doubles event with a straight-set loss in the opening round to draw curtains on India's campaign at this year's Australian Open here on Saturday.

SPO-ATH-OLY-LD QUOTA Three more race walkers qualify for Olympics; new national records in men's and women's 20km event Ranchi, Feb 13 (PTI) Three Indian race walkers qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics during the National Open Race Walking Championships here on Saturday, with Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami shattering national records in the men's and women's 20km events respectively.

SPO-PARA-ATH-IND Navdeep, Arvind secure quotas for Tokyo Paralympic Games Dubai, Feb 13 (PTI) Para-athletes Navdeep and Arvind secured quotas for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics as India's gold medal tally swelled to nine after the third day of competitions at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix here.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM Gokulam Kerala FC improve chances of top-six finish with win over TRAU Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala FC kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top half of the I-League table before the next round by defeating high-flying TRAU 3-1 here on Saturday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-MOHAMMEDAN Mohammedan SC look to build on good form against Indian Arrows Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) Mohammedan SC face a tricky test in their search for crucial points as they take on Indian Arrows in the I-League here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-ENG-BARMY Small Barmy Army group enjoys day out at Chepauk Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) The Barmy Army may not be in full force at Chepauk owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions but they are keen to make their presence felt during the second India-England Test.

SPO-CRI-DC-CEO Delhi Capitals appoint Colonel Vinod Bisht as Interim CEO New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals on Saturday appointed Colonel Vinod Bisht as its interim Chief Executive Officer.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-MAHARASTRA Ruturaj to lead Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy Pune, Feb 13 (PTI) Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a 20-member Maharashtra squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, the state's cricket association said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-FANS-MOOD Chepauk 'Fandom': Quality time with folks, quality cricket for heart's content By C Shyam Sundar Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) S Sriram is an avid Rohit Sharma fan who always had his loyalties divided when Mumbai Indians played in those IPL matches against his favourite Chennai Super Kings.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-SUDEVA I-League: Aizawl face Sudeva in a mid-table clash Kalyani, Feb 13 (PTI) Aizawl FC and Sudeva Delhi FC will be keen to outdo each other when the two sides meet in a mid-table clash of the I-League here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB Punjab FC climb to top spot after 2-0 win over Chennai City Kalyani, Feb 13 (PTI) Punjab FC moved to the top spot in the I-League standings after notching up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Chennai City at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Saturday.

