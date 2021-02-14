Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 1830 THIEM KNOCKED OUT U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem's Melbourne Park campaign ended in the fourth round after he was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-0 by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in just over two hours.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:05 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 1830 THIEM KNOCKED OUT

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem's Melbourne Park campaign ended in the fourth round after he was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-0 by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in just over two hours. READ MORE:

Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test Third seed Thiem slumps out of Australian Open

Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals 'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final

Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance Order of play on Monday

Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16 Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court

Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open

Medvedev skips dessert in hope of sweeter success in Melbourne Quotes from day seven

1615 KARATSEV STUNS AUGER-ALIASSIME IN FIVE-SET EPIC Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev erased a two-set deficit to beat Canada's 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4.

1545 SERENA PASSES SABALENKA TEST American Serena Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, held off a spirited challenge from seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 2-6 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

1255 OSAKA BATTLES PAST MUGURUZA Third seed Naomi Osaka saved two match points as she rallied from a set down to beat last year's finalist Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-4 7-5.

1219 HSIEH REACHES FIRST GRAND SLAM QUARTER-FINAL Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reached the first Grand Slam quarter-final of her lengthy career when she shocked Czech 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.

At 35, Hsieh will be the oldest player to make a Grand Slam quarter-final debut in the open era when she plays Naomi Osaka later this week. 11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN

Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park. Two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border: Congress leader Antony.

We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border Congress leader Antony....

Spain: 5.3 Catalans to vote in test of separatist movement

Voting has started in Spains northeastern Catalonia on Sunday as 5.3 million voters are called to cast ballots in a regional election that will test the regions secessionist movement.Salvador Illa, who was in charge of Spains coronavirus re...

Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Japans Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games.The mo...

PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says they are

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extensionand laid the foundation stone for several other infrastructureprojects in different sectors, including railways, in TamilNadu, describing them as symb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021