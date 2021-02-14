Tennis-Kenin's Melbourne woes worsen with defeat by unranked Aussie teen
Three days earlier, Kenin had admitted to struggling under the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title as she was beaten 6-3 6-2 by Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena. Kenin went on to take a wildcard into the WTA 250 event, also taking place on the Melbourne Park grounds, but was knocked out by the 18-year-old Gadecki 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4.Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:54 IST
After failing to defend her Australian Open title, Sofia Kenin's trip to Melbourne got even worse on Sunday when the American suffered a shock defeat by unranked local teenager Olivia Gadecki in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy. Three days earlier, Kenin had admitted to struggling under the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title as she was beaten 6-3 6-2 by Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.
Kenin went on to take a wildcard into the WTA 250 event, also taking place on the Melbourne Park grounds, but was knocked out by the 18-year-old Gadecki 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4. Gadecki saved two break points in the final game before serving out for the biggest win of her fledgeling career.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olivia Gadecki
- Australian
- Sofia Kenin's
- American
- Kenin
ALSO READ
Tennis-Australian Open to be allowed 30,000 fans a day
Tennis-Australian Open to be allowed 30,000 fans a day
Big week of Australian Open, tune-up tournaments set to start
Langer's coaching style not liked by players, coach defends himself: Australian media report
Tennis-India's Bopanna gets doubles boost with new Australian Open partner