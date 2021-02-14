Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:55 IST
Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 2110 ZVEREV MARCHES INTO QUARTERS

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev booked his quarter-final spot with a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic. Zverev will next face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic who meet in Sunday's final match.

2105 HALEP GETS REVENGE ON SWIATEK Romanian second seed Simona Halep came from behind to beat Iga Swiatek 3-6 6-1 6-4 and avenge her defeat by the Polish teenager at last year's French Open.

Halep will face Serena Williams in the quarter-finals as the pair meet for the first time since the Romanian triumphed 6-2 6-2 in the 2019 Wimbledon final. 1830 THIEM KNOCKED OUT

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem's Melbourne Park campaign ended in the fourth round after he was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-0 by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in just over two hours. READ MORE:

Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev erased a two-set deficit to beat Canada's 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4. 1545 SERENA PASSES SABALENKA TEST

American Serena Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, held off a spirited challenge from seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 2-6 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals. 1255 OSAKA BATTLES PAST MUGURUZA

Third seed Naomi Osaka saved two match points as she rallied from a set down to beat last year's finalist Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-4 7-5. 1219 HSIEH REACHES FIRST GRAND SLAM QUARTER-FINAL

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reached the first Grand Slam quarter-final of her lengthy career when she shocked Czech 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena. At 35, Hsieh will be the oldest player to make a Grand Slam quarter-final debut in the open era when she plays Naomi Osaka later this week.

11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

Two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning. The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon.

