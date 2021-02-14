The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Post-day press conference copies of the second Test between India and England in Chennai.

*Report of ISL match between NorthEast United and Odisha FC in Vasco.

*Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC in Margao. *Preview of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in Bambolim. *Report of I-League match between Indians Arrows and Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata.

*Report I-League match between Aizawl and Sudeva Delhi in Kalyani.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND India take firm control of second Test after Ashwin and Co wreak havoc Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) India took command of the second Test after an exhilarating day two when 15 wickets fell on a rapidly deteriorating pitch with star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ensuring a massive first innings lead for the hosts with his 29th five-wicket haul, here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-2ND LD RECORD Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.

SPO-CRI-IND-PITCH-REACTIONS No one said a word when India had no chance: Warne shuts up Vaughan Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) ''No one said a word about the pitch when India had no chance.'' With these words spin legend Shane Warne on Sunday silenced former England captain Michael Vaughan who had slammed the surface used for the second Test at Chepauk.

SPO-ATH-RACEWALK-NATIONALS Manish Rawat wins inaugural 35km race walk gold Ranchi, Feb 14 (PTI) Olympian Manish Rawat of Uttarakhand won the inaugural men's 35km event on the second and final day of the National Open Race Walking Championships here on Sunday.

SPO-TENNIS-ANKITA Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy Melbourne, Feb 14 (PTI) Indian tennis player Ankita Raina recorded her first victory in the singles main draw of a WTA Tour event with a three-set win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Phillip Island Trophy here on Sunday.

SPO-ATH-PARA-IND Asian records for gold medallists Praveen, Nishad; India finish with 23 medals Dubai, Feb 14 (PTI) Teenaged high jumpers Praveen Kumar and Nishad Kumar produced their personal best efforts to take a gold each and set new Asian records as the curtains came down on the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix here.

SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM HI names 25-member core probable group for senior women's national camp New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Hockey India on Sunday announced its 25-member core probable group for the senior women's national coaching camp as part of the team's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL By not declaring in first Test, Root missed out on sending a strong message to India: Chappell New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Australian great Ian Chappell feels that by not declaring their second innings in the opening Test, England captain Joe Root missed out on sending a message, which could have given him a ''valuable psychological advantage'' later in the series.

