Tennis-Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic
German sixth seed Alexander Zverev used his powerful serve to good effect to overcome 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 on Sunday and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 17:32 IST
German sixth seed Alexander Zverev used his powerful serve to good effect to overcome 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 on Sunday and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.
Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed the victory with his 15th ace. The German got 72% of his first serves in and racked up 44 winners to dominate the 30-year-old Lajovic throughout the match to register his 50th win in majors.
Lajovic started strongly by breaking the German early to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set but Zverev broke back in the next game and did not look back. "Today was a pretty good match, much colder than the other days," Zverev said in his on-court interview.
"I'm very happy with a win and it could have gone either way early on. It wasn't easy." Next up for Zverev will be either world number one Novak Djokovic, an eight-time winner at Melbourne Park, or Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic.
"I'm in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, so I've gotta be doing something well," Zverev said. "I'm looking forward to what's ahead, the toughest matches I think are still ahead of me, with Novak and Raonic looking for a spot in the quarter-finals against me.
"I'm definitely looking forward to what's ahead."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Bring on the Melbourne crowds, says Djokovic; Ducks look for better things in Blues rematch and more
Tennis-Bring on the Melbourne crowds, says Djokovic
PREVIEW-Tennis-Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup
Sports News Roundup: Three people left in Australian Open quarantine; Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup and more
Tennis-Djokovic down to business, Thiem bungles Italian job