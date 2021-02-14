Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev used his powerful serve to good effect to overcome 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 on Sunday and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 17:32 IST
Tennis-Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic
Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed the victory with his 15th ace. Image Credit: ANI

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev used his powerful serve to good effect to overcome 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 on Sunday and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed the victory with his 15th ace. The German got 72% of his first serves in and racked up 44 winners to dominate the 30-year-old Lajovic throughout the match to register his 50th win in majors.

Lajovic started strongly by breaking the German early to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set but Zverev broke back in the next game and did not look back. "Today was a pretty good match, much colder than the other days," Zverev said in his on-court interview.

"I'm very happy with a win and it could have gone either way early on. It wasn't easy." Next up for Zverev will be either world number one Novak Djokovic, an eight-time winner at Melbourne Park, or Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic.

"I'm in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, so I've gotta be doing something well," Zverev said. "I'm looking forward to what's ahead, the toughest matches I think are still ahead of me, with Novak and Raonic looking for a spot in the quarter-finals against me.

"I'm definitely looking forward to what's ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan wins toss, elects to field vs SAfrica in 3rd T20

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put South Africa in to bat in their winner-takes-all third and final Twenty20 international on Sunday.Pakistan made three changes after South Africa won the second game by six wickets on Saturday...

FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

The government on Sunday said it has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.The Ministry of Road Transport Highways i...

PM Modi forges ahead with Tamil culture pitch, sets stage for positive campaign in TN polls

Setting the stage for a positivecampaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, likely in April,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday latched on to Tamilculture and justice for people and backed the aspirations ofSri Lankan Tamils.Signalling a...

Rishabh Pant needs break from constant comparisons, says Ashwin

Give Rishabh Pant a break from constant comparisons and let him go from strength to strength, his senior India teammate Ravichandran Ashiwn suggested on Sunday.Be it for his keeping or batting, be it with one of Indias greatest or any other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021