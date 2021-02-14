Left Menu

PREVIEW-Tennis-Battle-weary Nadal, Djokovic lead second week charge in Melbourne

With an injured Roger Federer skipping the tournament, the onus of carrying the "Big Three" flag has fallen on the top two seeds as they defy age and wear and tear to advance while younger players are left behind in the dust. Djokovic overcame discomfort from a muscle tear with painkillers to beat Milos Raonic and move into the quarter-finals while Nadal has played through back pain and modified his serve to advance without dropping a set.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:12 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Battle-weary Nadal, Djokovic lead second week charge in Melbourne
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As the second week of the Australian Open begins, fans eagerly wait to see if the two Grand Slam winners left in the men's draw can reach the summit clash intact as injury clouds loom over defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal. With an injured Roger Federer skipping the tournament, the onus of carrying the "Big Three" flag has fallen on the top two seeds as they defy age and wear and tear to advance while younger players are left behind in the dust.

Djokovic overcame discomfort from a muscle tear with painkillers to beat Milos Raonic and move into the quarter-finals while Nadal has played through back pain and modified his serve to advance without dropping a set. "I need to come back to my normal serving," Nadal said. "I was not serving my normal serve for the last 15 days... I'm looking forward to do it better."

Nadal's job will not get any easier on Monday when he goes up against Italy's Fabio Fognini, who prevailed in five sets at the 2015 U.S. Open when they last met at a Grand Slam. The two seeded Russians -- Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev -- are on a quarter-finals collision course but they must first get past unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald and Norwegian 24th seed Casper Ruud, respectively.

Women's top seed Ash Barty is Australia's last hope for a homegrown singles champion in 43 years and though she says her heavily bandaged thigh is no longer an issue, she is wary of her American opponent Shelby Rogers. "She's got the ability to take the game away from you... to give you no control out there," Barty said. "That's something I'm going to have to try and nullify and neutralise as best I can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar rattled by army movements, expected internet cutoff

Sightings of armoured personnel carriers in Myanmars biggest city and leaked orders of an impending internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstratio...

Jaishankar, Rajnath pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday fondly remembered his predecessor Sushma Swaraj on her 69th birth anniversary and said she is deeply missed always.Fondly remember Sushma Swaraj ji on her birthday. Deeply missed, always, Jai...

Gujarat CM collapses on stage at poll rally

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapsed on stage on Sunday while addressing a rallyfor upcoming civic polls in Nizampura area of Vadodara, BJPleaders said.Rupani was given first aid on the stage. He was laterseen descending the stairs...

Kerala records 4,612 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 4,612 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kerala within the last 24 hours, reported the state health department on Sunday. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,36,398.Kerala is the worst affected state in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021