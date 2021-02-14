Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea cruise past Bristol City to extend WSL lead

England striker Fran Kirby scored twice as Chelsea thumped bottom side Bristol City 5-0 on Sunday to extend their lead over Manchester City at the top of the Women's Super League. Chelsea top the table on 38 points after 15 games, five ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Reuters | Bristol | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:37 IST
Soccer-Chelsea cruise past Bristol City to extend WSL lead

England striker Fran Kirby scored twice as Chelsea thumped bottom side Bristol City 5-0 on Sunday to extend their lead over Manchester City at the top of the Women's Super League. Thrashed 9-0 the last time the two sides met in the league September, Bristol were on the back foot from the off but it took until the 14th minute for Kirby to put the Chelsea ahead with a glancing header from Maren Mjelde's corner.

Danish attacking midfielder Pernille Harder made it two with her seventh league goal of the season in the 36th minute and Kirby added a third four minutes later to send Chelsea into the break 3-0 up. Australian striker Sam Kerr headed home eight minutes into the second half and Bethany England scored on the hour mark to complete the rout.

In the day's other game, Nicoline Soerensen headed home Ingrid Moe Wold's cross 13 minutes from time to cancel out Abbey-Leigh Stringer's first-half strike as Everton came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Reading. Chelsea top the table on 38 points after 15 games, five ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Manchester United are third on 32 points while Arsenal, whose game away to Aston Villa was called off due to a frozen pitch, are fourth on 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama attack anniversary: People hold candle march at Singhu border

To mark the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, people took out a candle march at the Singhu border Delhi-Haryana to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack.This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack...

Priyanka Chopra's dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas

International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentines Day. The Padmaavat actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture posing along with hubby Nick Jonas. She...

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021