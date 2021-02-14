Left Menu

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishna's late strike (85') was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:13 IST
ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot
ATK Mohun Bagan secured a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC. (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishna's late strike (85') was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to the top of the ISL table and also into the playoffs. Mumbai City FC, who ATKMB displaced at the top by two points, have a game in hand. The result also meant that Jamshedpur's chances of making it to the playoffs are all but over.

The first half was a cagey affair with both teams adopting a rather cautious approach. ATKMB though soon took the upper hand. They had a penalty shout as early as the seventh minute when Roy Krishna went down in the box, under pressure from Peter Hartley, after being fed by David Williams. However, the referee ruled otherwise. There were a few chances in the opening half-hour with Marcelinho going closest in the 28th minute when he crashed a shot against the side netting.

Bagan had another good opportunity soon after when Jhingan's quick freekick found David Williams. His low shot was expertly diverted by Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh. Jhingan had an opportunity off a corner at the stroke of halftime but he missed his chance to head the ball in.

The second half continued in the same vein though Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle tried a more attacking approach with the introduction of Nerijus Valskis. However, with an hour gone, Jamshedpur was yet to register a shot on target -- it was clear that their intention was to sit back and defend. Meanwhile, ATKMB kept on fashioning opportunities at the other end. Rehenesh was called twice into action in quick succession, both times to fend off Krishna. First, he forced a save from Rehenesh after being fed by Marcelinho. Then a rather hopeful shot from the flanks by the Fijian was gathered easily by the Jamshedpur keeper.

But Krishna was not to be denied for long. His goal came right after ATKMB keeper Arindam Bhattacharja had acrobatically kept out a header from Valskis that looked to be going in. And as was the case with a lot of times that Krishna had scored, it was David Williams who created it. After receiving the ball from the Australian, Krishna found the right-hand corner of the goal, past a diving Rehenesh, with a perfect finish. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Serbia donates thousands of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to North Macedonia

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Catalan separatists seen jointly winning majority in regional election - TV3 poll

Separatist parties looked set to jointly win a majority of seats in Catalonias regional parliament, an opinion poll published by TV3 showed as polling stations closed on Sunday. The leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya would get 36-38 ...

Sudan says Ethiopian forces crossed border, raising tensions

Ethiopian forces crossed into Sudanese territory in an act of aggression, Sudans foreign ministry said on Sunday, marking the latest flare-up in a long-standing border dispute.Ethiopias trespass into Sudanese land is an unfortunate and unac...

Gujarat to bring law against 'love jihad', says CM Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Sunday said his government will soon bring a strictlaw against love jihad in the state.He made the announcement while addressing a poll rallyin Vadodara ahead of themunicipal corporation elections.We ar...

Impeachment isn''t the final word on Capitol riot for Trump

Donald Trumps acquittal at his second impeachment trial may not be the final word on whether hes to blame for the deadly Capitol riot. The next step for the former president could be the courts. Now a private citizen, Trump is stripped of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021