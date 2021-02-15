Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 14

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (Coverage of Sunday games, all times Eastern) No. 3 Michigan at No. 21 Wisconsin, 1 p.m. No. 22 Loyola Chicago at Drake, 3 p.m. Marquette at Seton Hall, 3 p.m. Nebraska at Penn State, 3 p.m. Pitt at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Miami at Notre Dame, 6 p.m. Oregon State at Arizona State, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Maryland, 7 p.m. -- (Previews of Monday games, all times Eastern) No. 9 Virginia at No. 17 Florida State, 7 p.m. Washington at Washington State, 8 p.m. No. 7 Texas Tech at TCU, 9 p.m. -- (Previews of Tuesday Top 25 games, all times Eastern) Iowa State at No. 23 Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. No. 10 Missouri at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 24 Purdue, 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 16 Tennessee, 8:30 p.m. Northwestern at No. 6 Illinois, 9 p.m. No. 13 Texas at No. 12 Oklahoma, 9 p.m. ----

NBA (Coverage of Sunday games, all times Eastern) Boston at Washington, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m. Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Orlando at Phoenix (late preview), 9 p.m. Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. -- (Previews of Monday games, all times Eastern) Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Houston at Washington (late preview), 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m. Cleveland at Golden State (late preview), 10 p.m. Miami at L.A. Clippers (late preview), 10 p.m. Brooklyn at Sacramento (late preview), 10 p.m. ---- NFL Patrick Mahomes early favorite to win 2021 NFL MVP award Despite seeing his Kansas City Chiefs come up short in the big game last week, Patrick Mahomes has been installed as the early favorite to win NFL Most Valuable Player honors for the 2021 season. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-GB-MAHOMES-RODGERS, Field Level Media

-- Report: Bucs' Antoine Winfield Jr. fined for SB taunting The NFL has fined Tampa Bay defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. $7,815 for taunting Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during Super Bowl LV last week, according to NFL Network. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-WINFIELD, Field Level Media ---- NHL (Coverage of Sunday games, all times Eastern) Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m. -- (Previews of Monday games, all times Eastern) St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

-- News: Sabres' Ralph Krueger, Rasmus Dahlin return to practice Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin returned to practice on Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-KRUEGER-DAHLIN, Field Level Media ---- BASEBALL MLB Report: LHP James Paxton returns to Mariners After an injury-marred second season with the New York Yankees, left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-PAXTON, Field Level Media ---- GOLF Fourth-round coverage of PGA Tour -- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MOTORSPORTS Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m.

---- TENNIS Novak Djokovic rides milestone win into quarterfinals No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic picked up a historic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Milos Raonic of Canada to advance to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Sunday in Melbourne. TENNIS-ATP-AUSTRALIAN-OPEN, Field Level Media -- Serena Williams moves on to Australian Open quarterfinals Serena Williams returned to the Australian Open quarterfinals after posting a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Melbourne on Sunday. TENNIS-WTA-AUSTRALIAN-OPEN, Field Level Media ----

ESPORTS Coverage of these events: CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2021 eMLS League Series Two Call of Duty League -- Opening Weekend hosted by Atlanta FaZe Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division LoL -- League Championship Series Spring Split (North America) -- News: AIm steps down as coach of SAW ESPORTS-CSGO-SAW-AIM, Field Level Media ----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)