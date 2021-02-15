Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week - report

Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry. Local organisers need to "urgently" pick a new president with just five months left to prepare for the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are setting up a selection committee made up of an equal number of men and women, the group's chief executive Toshiro Muto said last week.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:14 IST
Olympics-Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week - report

Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry.

Local organisers need to "urgently" pick a new president with just five months left to prepare for the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are setting up a selection committee made up of an equal number of men and women, the group's chief executive Toshiro Muto said last week. The selection committee will hold its first meeting at the start of this week, Nippon TV reported, citing unidentified sources. Committee members will submit names of candidates in the days after and could select the new president as soon as this week, the report said.

However, the process could carry over into next week if there is a large number of candidates, Nippon TV said. Among those being considered to succeed Mori are Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a pioneering female lawmaker and seven-time Olympian who is one of only two women in Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet, media have said.

Hashimoto, born just days before the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, said on Friday she had not been asked to replace Mori. Others who have been floated to succeed Mori include Mikako Kotani, a two-time Olympian in synchronised swimming, now known as artistic swimming, who serves on the Japanese Olympic Committee, and Upper House lawmaker Tamayo Marukawa, a previous Olympics Minister.

Media said another possible candidate was Daichi Suzuki, a former Olympic gold medallist backstroke swimmer who has served as commissioner of the Japan Sport Agency, an organisation aiming to promote sport nationwide. Another person being considered for the role was Koji Murofushi, a former Olympic gold medallist hammer thrower who has served as the agency's commissioner since October after succeeding Suzuki.

Mori's handpicked successor, former Japan Football Association president Saburo Kawabuchi, 84, on Friday declined the job after publicly accepting it earlier, news reports said. The Summer Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic, are scheduled to open July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Icy weather chills Texas wind energy as deep freeze grips much of U.S.

Ice storms knocked out nearly half the wind-power generating capacity of Texas on Sunday as a rare deep freeze across the state locked up turbine towers while driving electricity demand to record levels, the states grid operator reported.Re...

Japanese economy sees recovery from pandemic slump

The Japanese economy grew at an annual rate of 12.7 per cent in October-December, marking the second straight quarter of growth, amid a recovery from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Monday...

Peru's foreign minister resigns over coronavirus vaccine scandal

Peruvian Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete said on Sunday night that she resigned after acknowledging she received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Chinas Sinopharm, outside of clinical trials and before the national immunization prog...

Olympics-Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week - report

Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry.Local organisers need to urgently pick a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021