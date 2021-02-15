Left Menu

ISL 7: Habas wants ATK Mohun Bagan to continue winning in remaining games

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas feels his side played better in the second half against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing seventh season of the India Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 15-02-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 09:25 IST
ISL 7: Habas wants ATK Mohun Bagan to continue winning in remaining games
Roy Krishna leaps high to evade a challenge from Aitor Monroy. (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas feels his side played better in the second half against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing seventh season of the India Super League (ISL) on Sunday. ATK Mohun Bagan registered a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC as Roy Krishna scored the only goal of the game in the 85th minute to help the Mariners to their fourth successive win at the Fatorda Stadium.

"In the first half, there were not many possibilities to attack because the ball was in the air all the time and it is very difficult to play against these [long balls]. In the second half, we kept possession better. I think that we played better and got the goal," Habas said during the post-match press conference With the win, the Mariners went top of the table, two points ahead of Mumbai City FC who play Bengaluru FC on Monday. With the top spot at stake, Habas urged his team to play for maximum points in their remaining three matches.

"It's very satisfying for the players and the staff. I am very happy with the performance of the players. Now, we have to go match-by-match. Now we have to get the three points in the remaining matches," Habas said. Their next challenge will see ATK Mohun Bagan take on SC East Bengal in the famous Kolkata Derby. Habas however believes that in the absence of fans, this will be just like any other match for his team.

"We have to keep our calm. Without the tension and the pressure of the supporters, it will be just another match for us. The idea will be to play football," Habas said. ATK Mohun Bagan will next face SC East Bengal on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupani to be kept under observation for 24 hours: Officials

The test reports of GujaratChief Minister Vijay Rupani, who had fainted during a rally inVadodara, are normal, but he would be kept under observationin a hospital here for 24 hours, officials said on Monday.On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on...

Over-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated three foot-over bridges in Guwahati on Sunday, one among them at Khanapara has been primarily decorated with bamboo. The foot-over bridge at Khanapara, primarily decorated with bamboo, i...

Lukaku scores 300th goal as Inter beats Lazio 3-1 to go top

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and took his tally to 300 career goals as Inter Milan moved top of Serie A with a 3-1 win over Lazio on Sunday.Lukaku netted a penalty and doubled his tally at the end of the first half with the landmark goal. He ...

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021