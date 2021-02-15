Sports News Roundup: Djokovic answers fitness doubts with victory over Raonic; Daniel Berger drains eagle at 18 to win Pebble Beach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic answers fitness doubts with victory over Raonic

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. Djokovic, who injured a side muscle during a five-set win over Taylor Fritz on Friday and suggested he might not be able to continue, showed hints of discomfort on the way to becoming the second male player to reach 300 Grand Slam match wins.

Daniel Berger drains eagle at 18 to win Pebble Beach

Daniel Berger stole the show -- and sealed his fourth career PGA Tour win -- by draining a 31-footer for eagle at 18 on Sunday to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif. It was the fourth eagle for the week -- and second of the day -- for Berger, who came to the 72nd hole tied with Maverick McNealy. But the eagle at the famous par-5 finishing hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links moved Berger ahead by two to finish with a 7-under 65 and 18-under 270 total.

Williams does not need Grand Slam record for validation: coach

Serena Williams wants to win more Grand Slams but hardly needs the all-time record for validation, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou said on Monday. Williams is bidding for a 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, which would match Margaret Court's record.

Wallace's Daytona 500 car fails inspection, stars at rear

Bubba Wallace's first race for the Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin co-owned team got off to a rough beginning as he was forced to start at the rear for the Daytona 500 on Sunday after his car failed multiple pre-race inspection failures. Wallace was originally set to begin the opening race of the 2021 NASCAR season from the sixth starting spot but his No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota failed inspection two times before finally passing on its third attempt.

Highlights: Australian Open day eight

Highlights of day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11): 1505 BRADY BOOKS QUARTER-FINAL BERTH Tennis: American Pegula continues dream run at Australian Open

American Jessica Pegula continued her dream run at the Australian Open on Monday by claiming a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over fifth seed Elina Svitolina to reach the quarter-finals. Pegula struggled badly in the second set at a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena but regrouped in the decider, breaking former Wimbledon and U.S. Open semi-finalist Svitolina in the fourth game before locking down her first win over a top 10 opponent.

Tennis: Merciless Medvedev moves into last eight in Melbourne

Daniil Medvedev firmed as an Australian Open contender when he brushed aside Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-2 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals and extend his winning streak to 18 matches on Monday. The fourth seeded Russian won his first career five-set match in the third round but there was no need for a prolonged spell in the sun to see off McDonald on Margaret Court Arena.

Crash, weather mar first 15 laps at Daytona 500

Rain and lightning forced the Daytona 500 to go under a red flag after just 15 laps on Sunday. The storm hit as track workers were cleaning up after a 16-car wreck.

Patrick Mahomes early favorite to win 2021 NFL MVP award

The dust has barely settled from Super Bowl LV and all eyes have turned back to Patrick Mahomes. Despite seeing his Kansas City Chiefs come up short in the big game last week, Mahomes has been installed as the early favorite to win NFL Most Valuable Player honors for the 2021 season.

Olympics: Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week, report says

Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry. Local organisers need to "urgently" pick a new president with just five months left to prepare for the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are setting up a selection committee made up of an equal number of men and women, the group's chief executive Toshiro Muto said last week.

