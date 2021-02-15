Lunch Board

Left Menu

15-02-2021
Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings 329 England 1st Innings 134 India 2nd Innings (Overnight 54/1) Rohit Sharma st Foakes b Leach 26 Shubman Gill lbw b Leach 14 Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Ollie Pope/Foakes) 7 Virat Kohli batting 38 Rishabh Pant st Foakes b Leach 8 Ajinkya Rahane c Ollie Pope b Moeen 10 Axar Patel lbw b Moeen 7 Ravichandran Ashwin batting 34 Extras (b-5, lb-7) 12 Total (For 6 wkts, 48 Overs) 156 Fall of Wickets: 1-42, 2-55, 3-55, 4-65, 5-86, 6-106 Bowling: Olly Stone 2-0-8-0, Jack Leach22-5-63-3, Moeen Ali 17-5-46-2, Joe Root 4-0-15-0, Stuart Broad 2-1-5-0, Daniel Lawrence 1-0-7-0.

