PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:52 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1845 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Post-day press conference copies of the second Test between India and England in Chennai.

*Report of of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in Bambolim.

* Preview of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-3RDLD IND Ash Win's Match: Chennai's 'Super King' puts India on course for big win Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin first gave a lesson on how to bowl on a rank turner and then provided a batting master-class with a sparkling hundred on a deteriorating strip, putting India on the brink of a massive series-levelling victory against England on the third day of the second Test here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN I would love to credit batting coach Vikram Rathour, says Ashwin after fifth Test ton Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday credited the Indian team's batting coach Vikram Rathour for his fiery performances with the willow in recent times.

SPO-CRI-OJHA-RETIREMENT Naman Ojha retires from all forms of cricket Bhopal, Feb 15 (PTI) Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down curtains on a two-decade long illustrious domestic career SPO-CRI-WOM-IND Bengaluru emerges front-runner to host India-SA women's series after KCA's withdrawal By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has emerged as the front-runner to host next month's limited overs series between India and South Africa women's sides after Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) expressed its inability to stage the matches at the Greenfield Sports Hub Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram.

SPO-CRI-ICC-T20-RANKINGS Rahul climbs to second spot, Kohli remains at 7th in ICC T20I rankings for batsmen Dubai, Feb 15 (PTI) India's KL Rahul moved up a place to second, while his captain Virat Kohli retained the seventh spot in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings for batsmen released on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-FOWLER-SHOWCAUSE More trouble for suspended SCEB coach Fowler, show-caused again by AIFF Margao, Feb 15 (PT) SC East Bengal's high-profile English coach Robbie Fowler, currently on a four-game suspension, could face further trouble as he was again show-caused by the AIFF on Monday on charges of using abusive language against rival players after his side's Indian Super League match last week.

Rain triggers landslide in Indonesia; 10 dead, 9 missing

Torrential rains triggered a landslide on Indonesias main island of Java that killed at least 10 people, with rescuers digging desperately with their bare hands and farm tools on Monday to locate nine missing people, including four children...

JLR to become net zero carbon biz by 2039; Jaguar to be all-electric brand from 2025

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday announced plans to become a net zero carbon business by 2039 for which its Jaguar brand will become an all-electric luxury vehicle marque from 2025. Announcing the new global strategy Reimagine,...

Science News Roundup: NASA rover faces 'seven minutes of terror' before landing on Mars

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA rover faces seven minutes of terror before landing on MarsWhen NASAs Mars rover Perseverance, a robotic astrobiology lab packed inside a space capsule, hits the final stretch of its...

Spain to approve aid package for companies in March, minister says

Spain plans to approve a new aid package to help companies hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic by the end of March, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters in Brussels on Monday.The package will take the form of direct ai...
