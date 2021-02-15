Du Plessis, Stirling and Ali Khan join PSL 6

Left Menu

A total of five foreign players' replacements have been made in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams that will take the field for the upcoming edition at the National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from Saturday, February 20.

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A total of five foreign players' replacements have been made in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams that will take the field for the upcoming edition at the National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from Saturday, February 20. The teams made replacement picks for the players who have either become fully or partially unavailable due to international cricket commitments. South Africa star Faf du Plessis who represented Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2020 play-offs last November makes a return to the league as a partial replacement player in the Quetta Gladiators outfit in place of West Indian Chris Gayle.

Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed who has represented Gladiators in the earlier PSL seasons replaces New Zealand batsman Colin Munro in the Islamabad United squad. Munro would be unavailable for United due to the prevailing Covid-19 related managed isolation space challenges in New Zealand. United have also included USA fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for England's Reece Topley who has been included in England's T20I squad on their ongoing tour of India.

Ireland batsman Paul Stirling is the third replacement in the United squad in place of England fast bowler Chris Jordan who has also been included in the T20I squad for the series against India. England batsman Tom-Kohler Cadmore who represented Gladiators in the 2018 season will replace compatriot Liam Livingstone in the Zalmi squad with Livingstone also set to be part of England's T20I team in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

