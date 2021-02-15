Left Menu

NBA-Jordan announces $10 mln donation to open health clinics in North Carolina

Basketball great Michael Jordan on Monday pledged $10 million to help build two medical clinics for uninsured and underinsured communities in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. The clinics are slated to open in early 2022. Jordan, who grew up and attended high school in Wilmington, had previously donated $7 million to set up family clinics in Charlotte to support vulnerable communities.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:07 IST
Basketball great Michael Jordan on Monday pledged $10 million to help build two medical clinics for uninsured and underinsured communities in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. The clinics are slated to open in early 2022.

Jordan, who grew up and attended high school in Wilmington, had previously donated $7 million to set up family clinics in Charlotte to support vulnerable communities. "I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown," Jordan, 57, said in a statement.

"Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life." In June, Jordan had pledged $100 million over the course of the next decade to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion who led the Chicago Bulls' dynasty in the 1990s, is a Basketball Hall of Famer who owns the Charlotte Hornets.

