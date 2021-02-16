Left Menu

Ireland to lock horns with Netherlands before they host South Africa, Zimbabwe for limited-overs tours

Ireland is set to host Zimbabwe and South Africa for limited-overs fixtures after they play an away series against the Netherlands in June this year.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 16-02-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 08:42 IST
Ireland to lock horns with Netherlands before they host South Africa, Zimbabwe for limited-overs tours
Ireland will host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and three T20Is from Aug 6.. Image Credit: ANI

Ireland is set to host Zimbabwe and South Africa for limited-overs fixtures after they play an away series against the Netherlands in June this year. Cricket Ireland has confirmed that a three-match men's ODI series against the Netherlands will precede the home calendar. The fixtures will also be part of the World Cup Super League, starting June 4.

Ireland will lock horns with South Africa in a three-match ODI series from July 11. The ODI series will be followed by as many T20Is before Ireland take on Zimbabwe in the limited-overs fixtures from August 8. All three ODIs against Zimbabwe will be played in Stormont while the three T20Is will take place in Bready, starting August 15.

"The Board of Cricket Ireland has approved 12 fixtures, and the venues they will be played at, as part of the Ireland Men's home season in 2021," The Cricket Ireland said in an official statement. "A further two-match T20 International series against Pakistan is still in discussion with the Pakistan Cricket Board and England & Wales Cricket Board, with an announcement to be made in due course," it added.

South Africa has played and beaten Ireland in five ODIs over the years, including meetings at 2007, 2011, and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cups. Their last showdown was during a one-match tour to South Africa by the Irish in 2016. It is the first time the Proteas will tour Ireland for more than one game, with their only other visit being in June 2007 when they played an ODI in Belfast. (ANI)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syringe shortage hampers Japan's COVID-19 vaccination roll out

Japan is scrambling to secure special syringes to maximise the number of COVID-19 vaccine shots used from each vial, but manufacturers are struggling to ramp up production quickly, raising fears that millions of doses could go waste.Japan, ...

Bayern Munich held to a draw by Arminia in a six-goal thriller

Bayern Munich were held to a 3-3 draw by Arminia in the Bundesliga here on Tuesday. The 16th-placed club, Arminia, dominated the early proceedings of the match and took a lead in just the ninth minute of the game. Michel Vlap scored the ope...

Ireland to lock horns with Netherlands before they host South Africa, Zimbabwe for limited-overs tours

Ireland is set to host Zimbabwe and South Africa for limited-overs fixtures after they play an away series against the Netherlands in June this year. Cricket Ireland has confirmed that a three-match mens ODI series against the Netherlands w...

5 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Maharashtra

As many as five people have been killed and at least five others were injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night.The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.More information is awaited...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021