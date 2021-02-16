Left Menu

ISL 7: Only way to win remaining matches is to play like we did against Mumbai City, says Moosa

Bengaluru FC's interim head coach Naushad Moosa has urged his team to play their remaining games like they did against Mumbai City.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-02-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 09:21 IST
Bengaluru FC interim coach Naushad Moosa (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC's interim head coach Naushad Moosa has urged his team to play their remaining games like they did against Mumbai City. Braces from Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva secured a 4-2 win for Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. The Blues took a two-goal lead in the first half through Cleiton before sealing the win with two more strikes in the second period from Chhetri.

Adam le Fondre netted twice for Mumbai City to make it 2-1 and 3-2 in the second period but couldn't stop the Islanders from succumbing to their third loss of the campaign. "It was very important for the team [to win]. The only way to win the remaining matches is to play as a team like we did against Mumbai City," Mossa said after the match.

Playing his 200th game for the Blues, Chhetri scored twice to help his team win and Moosa spoke of his importance to the team. "Sunil is a captain and a leader. The way he motivates the players is very important. You can see the frustration in him when the team isn't playing so it was important for him to keep his cool," he said. Bengaluru fielded plenty of pacey players, with Ashique Kuruniyan also making an appearance from the bench for the Blues and Moosa explained why they were needed to beat Mumbai City's high press. "They play very high, so the idea was to always capitalize on that and go for the counter-attacks. We wanted to use the speed of Sunil, Udanta (Singh) and Ashique [who came off the bench]," Moosa revealed. (ANI)

