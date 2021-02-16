Gill sustains blow on left forearm while fielding, taken for pre-cautionary scan

India opening batsman Shubhman Gill has sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on the third day of the second Test against England and has been taken for a precautionary scan, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Gill, who scored 0 and 14 in the two innings of this match, will not be fielding on the fourth day.

''Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the second Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan,'' the BCCI said in a statement.

''The BCCI medical team is assessing him. He will not be fielding today,'' it added.

The youngster played a big role in India's historic Test series win in Australia last month. He scored 29 and 50 in the first Test against England here which India lost by 227 runs.

