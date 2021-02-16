Left Menu

England dance to 'Patel Rap': Indian spinners demolish England by 317runs to level series 1-1

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:58 IST
England dance to 'Patel Rap': Indian spinners demolish England by 317runs to level series 1-1

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin predictably completed the annihilation of clueless England batsmen, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test here on Tuesday.

Debutant Patel made full use of favourable conditions to bag 5 for 60 in 21 overs while Ashwin finished with a match-haul of eight wickets, not to forget his classy hundred with the bat, demolishing England for a paltry 164 on the fourth day in pursuit of an impossible 482-run target.

India have risen to second in the WTC standings and need to at least win one more and draw another in the four-match series to make the cut for the final in June.

After a crushing 227-run defeat in the first Test, Virat Kohli couldn't have imagined a better comeback going into the crucial Day/Night Test in Ahmedabad in just over a week's time.

While critics, mostly from the English side, had panned the pitch but two hundreds and three fifties by the home team batsmen showed that it was all about understanding of conditions and brilliant application from the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ashwin, Kohli, Rishabh Pant and debutant Patel.

From the visitors' own ranks, No.9 Moeen Ali went on a six-hitting spree in his 18-ball 43 to show the ones above him in the order, how it is done on a dust bowl.

The Indian team currently is so strong that it could afford to rest its best pacer Jasprit Bumrah, miss out its premier all-rounder Ravindra jadeja but yet make a telling statement, nullifying any advantage that England team might have possessed.

Opener Rohit should come in for special mention considering the start that India needed after first Test disaster. Rohit set the tone and then it was a Test match that Ashwin will remember forever.

Young Rishabh Pant, whose glovework at times invites unnecessary scrutiny, pulled off a lovely stumping to get rid of Dan Lawrence (26 off 53 balls) off Ashwin.

Ashwin flighted one to entice Lawrence out of the crease and the ball turned and travelled between the batsman's legs.

Pant was unsighted for the better part as he moved down the leg and maintaining his balance, collected it to effect a smart stumping that would make even Wriddhiman Saha and all his ardent fans very happy.

Ben Stokes (8 off 51 balls) has been famous pulling off Houdini acts but on Tuesday, no such magic was in store against two top-quality slow bowling operators.

Stokes, for close to an hour, scratched around for eight runs as both Axar and Ashwin kept a tight leash on him.

Coming round the wicket, Ashwin got one to turn away as Stokes, with a forward defensive prod, tried to keep the ball down.

But all he managed was an inside edge onto the pads and Kohli, who had placed himself at wide second slip, gleefully caught the loopy gift.

Root, as he waged a lonely battle, got a reprieve when his reverse sweep off Kuldeep Yadav, while batting on 32, was dropped by Mohammed Siraj stationed at deep point.

Axar, who had shown brilliant discipline by landing 90 per cent of his deliveries on the rough and beating the right-handers at will, finally got his reward when Ollie Pope (12) top edged while going for a slog sweep.

There was a bit of extra bounce and that did Pope in with Ishant Sharma, the only fielder stationed at deep mid-wicket, taking an easy catch.

Ben Foakes, after a memorable match behind the stumps, also didn't stay long as Kuldeep Yadav (2/25), the third spinner, had something to cheer as another mis-timed sweep shot landed in the palms of the mid-wicket.

Root's (33, 92 balls) 2 hour and 13-minute scrap finally ended when Axar got a classical left-arm spinner's dismissal.

Having beaten Root's edge a number of times, he landed one successfully on the spot and as the England captain pushed forward, the ball bounced enough and took an edge before flying into slips.

On a track, where a five-for was there for the taking, Axar removed Olly Stone to get his maiden five-for in his debut Test match just like his spin bowling partner Ashwin did nearly a decade ago and Narendra Hirwani around 33 years back.

Moeen (43 off 18 balls) with no worries in the world entertained himself with three successive sixes which was more of an audition for interested IPL franchises.

Fittingly it was another smart Pant stumping off Kuldeep that brought curtains down on a highly satisfactory outing for Kohli and company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar military denies coup, promises to hand back power

Myanmars military denied on Tuesday that its ouster of the elected government was a coup, saying its action was justified because fraud in a November election was not addressed, and it would hand back power after a new election.Our objectiv...

Bangladesh court sentences five to death for killing U.S. blogger

A court in Bangladesh sentenced to death five members of an Islamist militant group on Tuesday for killing a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism six years ago.Avijit Roy, a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin, was hacked to death ht...

Petrol at Rs 99.87 in Rajasthan; LPG, ATF prices up

Petrol price on Tuesday soared to Rs 99.87 per litre in Rajasthan - the highest level India has ever seen - as fuel prices were hiked for the eighth day in a row.Petrol price was raised by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise, accordin...

Defence Minister launches e-Chhawani portal for 20 lakh citizens in Cantonment areas

Terming ease of living as the mantra of government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched e-Chhawani portal that aims to offer services to more than 20 lakh citizens living in 62 Cantonment Boards across the country. Residents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021