Sports News Roundup: Jazz topple 76ers for eighth straight win; Serena leads charge of American women, faces old foe Halep and more

NBA roundup: Jazz topple 76ers for eighth straight win

Jordan Clarkson helped the Utah Jazz overcome big nights by Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris while leading the NBA's hottest team to a 134-123 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Salt Lake City on Monday night. Clarkson came off the bench to score a team-high 40 points, two shy of his career-high and the most with the Jazz, to lift Utah to its eighth straight win and the 19th victory in 20 games in a matchup of the teams with the best records in the West and East.

Serena leads charge of American women, faces old foe Halep

Serena Williams will lead the charge of American women in the last-eight of the Australian Open and continue her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title when she meets a familiar foe in second seed Simona Halep on Tuesday. Williams, 39, is among three Americans who have made it to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park this year and Wednesday's clash between Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula has ensured that at least one from the country will be in the last four.

Osaka thrashes Hsieh to reach Australian Open semi-finals

The brute force of Naomi Osaka crushed the artistry of Hsieh Su-wei as the Japanese former champion charged into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-2 6-2 win on Tuesday. On a warm and muggy day at Rod Laver Arena, third seed Osaka attacked Hsieh's weak serve with gusto and the Taiwanese giantkiller quickly wilted under the pressure of her Grand Slam quarter-final debut.

Alpine skiing: Need for speed keeps me going, says record-breaker Shiffrin

American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record-breaking ninth world championships podium finish by taking gold in the women's combined on Monday and said winning a medal was a bonus on top of the adrenaline rush alpine skiing generates. The 25-year-old from Vail, Colorado topped the standings in the combined event after an impeccable two-leg performance which saw her spring from third in the super-G to first place after brushing aside her rivals in the slalom.

Qualifier Karatsev into Melbourne semis at first Grand Slam

Qualifier Aslan Karatsev continued his stunning run into the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday, beating an ailing Grigor Dimitrov 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 to become the first man in the open era to reach the last four in his maiden Grand Slam. The world number 114 was also only the fifth qualifier to reach the last four of a men's major in the open era and the lowest-ranked player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final for two decades.

Former NFL WR Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a Florida hotel room, authorities confirmed. Police said the 38-year-old Jackson had been staying at the Homewood Suites in the Tampa suburb of Brandon since Jan. 11.

Less joy, more guilt: Japan coronavirus doctor torn over Olympic torch relay

It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends. Instead, Yoneshima has postponed his retirement and his lifelong goal to run the torch relay has been replaced by feelings of guilt as he and his colleagues battle the resurgent virus.

Barty performing better than expected at home Slam: coach

After "the longest pre-season ever", world number one Ash Barty enjoyed the ideal preparation for her tilt at a maiden Australian Open title and the level of her tennis has surpassed expectations, her coach Craig Tyzzer said on Tuesday. Home hero Barty did not play a competitive match for 11 months leading into the Australian Open warmup events but has now won eight straight matches and reached her third quarter-final at Melbourne Park.

NBA: Jordan announces $10 million donation to open health clinics in North Carolina

Basketball great Michael Jordan on Monday pledged $10 million to help build two medical clinics for uninsured and underinsured communities in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. The clinics are slated to open in early 2022.

Tennis: Murray accepts Montpellier wildcard as he steps up return

Former world number one Andy Murray will make his return to the ATP Tour at this month's Open Sud de France in Montpellier after receiving a wildcard, organisers said on Monday. The three-time Grand Slam winner was forced to pull out of this year's Australian Open after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine" following a positive COVID-19 test on Jan. 14.

