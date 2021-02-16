Ind vs Eng: Moeen to return home, Bairstow, Wood in squad for third Test

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who played a thrilling cameo in the second Test, will return home for a break as England named a 17-strong squad for the third Test against India on Tuesday. Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood join the squad having been rested for the first two Tests.

The third Test will begin from February 24 and it will be a day-night affair in Ahmedabad. India levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 against England after an emphatic 317-run win in the second Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

"England Men have named a 17-strong squad for the third Test against India starting in Ahmedabad on Wednesday 24 February. Moeen Ali will return to England for a break while Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood join the squad having been rested for the first two Tests," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement. England squad for Third Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. The victory in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted India to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but they cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.

England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India. New Zealand has already qualified for the final while Australia can qualify ahead of India and England if the ongoing series is drawn or if England wins 2-1. (ANI)

