Left Menu

Star India to broadcast CSA T20 Challenge

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday confirmed that this season's CSA T20 Challenge will be broadcast on multiple networks globally.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:22 IST
Star India to broadcast CSA T20 Challenge
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday confirmed that this season's CSA T20 Challenge will be broadcast on multiple networks globally. Star India, Fox Sports (Australia) and Willow TV (North America) have acquired the rights to broadcast all 17 matches of the domestic tournament from 19-28 February.

This year's tournament, which will be aired locally on SuperSport, will also see the Proteas available for selection along side emerging domestic cricketers with six franchises competing for the coveted T20 title. Acting Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki commented: "We are delighted to have finalised our broadcast schedule for the CSA T20 Challenge. To have the tournament beamed across the world is another wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent that this country has to offer.

"Furthermore, the expression of interest from these broadcasters shows there is a real appetite for South African cricket, and this is testament to the good work that is being done at grassroots level to continue harvesting players of a high quality," he added. Starting on Friday, the entire tournament will take place in a bio-secure environment (BSE) at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, in Durban.

The Momentum Multiply Titans will face the VKB Knights in the opening match on February 19, before the Hollywoodbets Dolphins take on the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras in the second match of the day. The Imperial Lions, who won the last edition of the tournament in 2019, begin their defence against the Warriors on Saturday.

The remaining fixtures will take place in quick succession with double-headers scheduled for seven of the eight pool phase match-days, followed by a second and third place play-off ahead of the final on Sunday, February 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

The World Health Organization has alerted six countries to watch out for potential Ebola cases after fresh outbreaks in Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday in...

Five dead in new Ebola outbreak in Guinea

Guinea has recorded up to 10 suspected cases of Ebola and five people have died since the start of a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the southeast of the West African nation, medical authorities said on Tuesday. Guineas ministry of heal...

Left wing student group protests against Disha Ravi's arrest

The Left-wing All India Students Association AISA staged a protest at the Delhi Police headquarters here on Tuesday against the arrest of Bangalore-based environment activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case.The members of AISA from Jawaharla...

Four detected with South Africa strain of SARS-COV-2 in India in January; all travellers, contacts have been tested and quarantined: Govt.

Four detected with South Africa strain of SARS-COV-2 in India in January all travellers, contacts have been tested and quarantined Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021