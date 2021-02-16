Left Menu

Olympic boxing qualification events canceled, postponed

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:50 IST
Olympic boxing qualification events canceled, postponed

A global boxing qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics has been canceled and a European event was postponed from April to June.

The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday plans were changed because of “current challenges to international travel and related restrictions in many countries” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boxers worldwide were to compete for 53 places in the Tokyo lineup at a tournament in Paris in June.

Those places will now be allocated equally across continents by world rankings based on results since 2017, the IOC said.

Olympic entries from Africa and the Asia-Oceania region will now be allocated by rankings while boxers in the Americas and Europe can still earn qualifying places in the ring.

An Americas tournament is scheduled for May 10-16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the European qualifiers should be in June at a venue to be decided.

The European event began in London last March then was stopped after three of 11 scheduled days when the pandemic was declared. London was to have hosted the postponed event this April.

An IOC-appointed panel is organizing the Tokyo boxing tournaments after recognition of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) was suspended over governance and finance issues.

There will be eight men’s weight classes and five women’s weight classes at the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to open July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears

A plan by Mexican lawmakers to put millions of cell phone users data in a biometric registry, billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion, has sparked a backlash from telecoms companies and rights groups who warn it could lead to sto...

Galgotias University Pledges to Implement the National Education Policy 2020 Fully

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirGalgotias University, Greater Noida organising a two days National level Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 A Gateway to Academic Excellence on 17th and 18th February 2021 is being organise...

At the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation, but today India's fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about Indias situation, but today Indias fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi. ...

Goa hope to stop run of draws as Odisha await

FC Goa will hope to stop their run of draws and strengthen their playoff chances with a win when they face laggards Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.When the ISL season was halfway through, few would have looked past F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021