The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Ravichandran Ashwin's press conference copy.

*Report of Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC at Vasco.

*Preview on Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND England dance to 'Patel Rap': Indian spinners demolish visitors by 317 runs to level series 1-1 Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin predictably completed the annihilation of clueless England batsmen, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS We showed grit, determination; toss wouldn't have mattered: Kohli Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday rejected criticism of the spin-friendly Chepauk pitch, asserting that his side showed the requisite grit and determination to conquer England on it in the second Test with the toss not being a matter of concern at all.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD ASHWIN Turn alone did not give me wickets, pace and guile did: Ashwin on Chepauk pitch Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday asserted that more than the turning Chepauk pitch, it was the ''mind of the England batsmen'' that helped his team dominate the second Test here, crediting his ''pace and guile'' for getting the maximum out of the track. SPO-CRI-IND-ROOT It's a bit of an education for England, need to learn quickly: Root Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) It's a ''bit of an education'' for us, admitted England captain Joe Root after being ''outplayed'' by India in the second Test while imploring his players to quickly learn their lessons, including some from the hosts.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROOT-ROTATION Root refuses to blame rotation policy, team selection after 317-run hammering Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) England captain Joe Root on Tuesday refused to blame their rotation policy and team selection for the crushing 317-run defeat to India in the second Test here, saying he has a very capable group of players at his disposal.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND India jump to 2nd spot in WTC rankings after big win over England in 2nd Test Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) The resounding 317-run win over England in the second Test here on Tuesday propelled India to second in the World Test Championship standings issued by the ICC.

SPO-CRI-ENG-SQUAD England squad: Bairstow, Wood to join for Pink ball Test; Moeen Ali to go back Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) England on Tuesday brought in wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and pacer Mark Wood to their squad for the day/night Test against India, starting February 24 in Ahmedabad.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GAMBHIR-LD CSK It's time for CSK to find a proper replacement of retired Watson: Gambhir New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Chennai Super Kings need to find a replacement of the now retired Shane Watson and an ageing Dwayne Bravo during the upcoming IPL auction for the 2021 season.

SPO-CHESS-PATEL-ASIAN Patel elected as Asian Zone president New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) President of Gujarat State Chess Association, Ajay H Patel, was unanimously elected as the chief of Asian Zone 3.7 during the Annual General Body meeting of All India Chess Federation here.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND Indian women's football team face Serbia on Wednesday in first of three FIFA friendlies New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Indian women's football team will kick off its preparations for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup to be hosted by the country with an international friendly match against Serbia in Alanya, Turkey on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-PIETERSEN Congratulations India for beating England B: Pietersen gets cheeky Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) With a brief but cheeky congratulatory message, former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday teased the Indian team for comprehensively beating what he called ''England B'' in the second Test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)