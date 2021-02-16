Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio referred to federal court over COVID-19 testing violations

The FIGC said in a statement that the Serie A club is charged with "violations of federal regulations and a lack of observance of the health protocols in force". An investigation was opened on Nov. 3 over potential violations of protocols regarding COVID-19 testing. The club's training ground was inspected and swab test results were seized.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:08 IST
Soccer-Lazio referred to federal court over COVID-19 testing violations

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said that Lazio, their president Claudio Lotito and club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia have been referred to the national federal court following an investigation into possible violations of COVID-19 protocols. The FIGC said in a statement that the Serie A club is charged with "violations of federal regulations and a lack of observance of the health protocols in force".

An investigation was opened on Nov. 3 over potential violations of protocols regarding COVID-19 testing. The club's training ground was inspected and swab test results were seized. Lotito is accused of having "failed to enforce, or failed to monitor compliance with the rules on health checks and the necessary communications to the competent local health authorities."

The list of violations includes failing to promptly report positive cases to the local health authority, failing to stop three players from attending a training session after receiving positive tests and twice failing to enforce a mandatory 10-day isolation period on an asymptomatic player, who was subsequently involved in a Serie A game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Witcher Season 2: Creator shares filming updates on Twitter, what more we know

The Witcher Season 2 is one of the most anticipated fantasy drama web series the viewers are waiting for over one year. Season 1 was released in December 2019. We all know that Netflix has already renewed the drama series for Season 2 with ...

FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears

A plan by Mexican lawmakers to put millions of cell phone users data in a biometric registry, billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion, has sparked a backlash from telecoms companies and rights groups who warn it could lead to sto...

India's boxing contingent for Tokyo Olympics unlikely to go past 9 as world qualifiers cancelled

With the IOC deciding to scrap the Olympic world qualifiers for boxing because of the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 restrictions, India is unlikely to add to the unprecedented nine who have made the cut for the Tokyo Games in July...

TIMELINE-New Ebola outbreaks in Guinea, DR Congo pose regional risk

A TIMELINE is a sidebar that lists in chronological order events related to a major news story. By Nita BhallaNAIROBI, Feb 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo are racing to contain fresh outbreaks of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021