India to field 57-member squad for ISSF World Cup

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced a 57-member Indian team for the year's first combined International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, scheduled in New Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range between, March 18 to 29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:32 IST
NRAI logo. Image Credit: ANI

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced a 57-member Indian team for the year's first combined International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, scheduled in New Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range between, March 18 to 29. The New Delhi World Cup will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the ISSF last year coming into play.

All selections were based on the latest NRAI rankings, which saved Anish's selection in Men's 25M Rapid Fire Pistol squad, given his present high world ranking of 12, gives him a better chance of securing a Tokyo 2020 quota pending a good finish. Arpit Goel, who is ranked 63 in the world currently and third in India, will feature in the MQS section. A total of 42 countries have thus far confirmed their entries. Prominent among them being Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey.

Some countries that have not send in their entries include the likes of China, Japan, Germany, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Kuwait and Malaysia. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

